On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to open missionary training center in Thailand

Dec 13, 2023, 10:11 AM | Updated: 10:57 am

The Bangkok Thailand Temple at dusk surrounded by skyscrapers in Bangkok. (The Church of Jesus Chri...

The Bangkok Thailand Temple at dusk surrounded by skyscrapers in Bangkok. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it will open a new missionary training center in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2024.

The new MTC will open in January to help accommodate the training of new full-time missionaries who are from Southeast Asia and other regions. It will be built in the annex of the new complex surrounding the Bangkok Thailand Temple, which was dedicated and opened in October.

This will be the Church’s 10th MTC, with other locations in Brazil, England, Ghana, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, the Philippines, South Africa and Provo, Utah.

Latter-day Saint missionaries spend three to nine weeks in training at an MTC (those not learning a foreign language stay at an MTC for up to three weeks) before departing for one of the Church’s missions. Currently, over 72,000 missionaries are serving worldwide, and the Church will open 36 new missions on July 1, bringing the total number to 450 — the highest number in Church history.

“MTCs provide a decidedly more rigorous curriculum rooted in gospel fundamentals. The meat and drink of MTC life is daily practice teaching situations, intense gospel classroom instruction from teachers who are former missionaries, weekly devotional addresses from Church leaders and MTC staff, and weekly service opportunities,” Church officials said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

The Provo Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Church of Jesus...

Larry D. Curtis

Man arrested for vandalizing Provo temple with a hammer

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of vandalism at the Provo Temple.

13 hours ago

Recreation of Mary and Joseph in a manger...

Mike Anderson

Little Wyoming town recreates Bethlehem experience to big Christmas crowds

People in a small Wyoming community put on a different kind of Christmas display: a recreation of the little town of Bethlehem. The effort drew large crowds while uniting different faiths to share the true meaning of the holiday.

14 hours ago

In downtown Salt Lake City, the Gallivan Center shines with the glow of a menorah, symbolizing the ...

Debbie Worthen

‘Project Menorah’ is uniting people of all faiths to support the Jewish community

In downtown Salt Lake City, the Gallivan Center shines with the glow of a menorah, symbolizing the unity and resilience of the Jewish community on the fifth night of Hanukkah.

2 days ago

Rendering of the Layton Utah Temple....

Michael Houck

Dedication dates announced for temples in Layton, Mexico, and Philippines

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the open house and dedication dates for multiple temples across the globe on Monday.

2 days ago

Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Jeffrey R. Holland (center) records a histor...

Tad Walch, Deseret News

‘I’m planning on eternity’: President Holland rededicates historic St. George Utah Temple

President Jeffrey R. Holland rededicated the St. George Utah Temple, the oldest operating temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, after a major renovation.

3 days ago

Lloyd D. Newell, the announcer and writer of the weekly Music & the Spoken Word broadcast for the p...

Devin Oldroyd

Lloyd Newell announces departure from ‘Music & the Spoken Word’

After 34 years, Lloyd Newell, host of the Tabernacle Choir’s “Music & the Spoken Word”, announced he is concluding his service next year.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to open missionary training center in Thailand