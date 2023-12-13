On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Two injured in Spanish Fork Canyon crash

Dec 13, 2023, 3:13 PM

BY ELIZA PACE


SPANISH FORK — Two people were injured in a Spanish Fork Canyon crash on U.S. Highway 6 Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, a SUV was pulling a trailer with a car on it when it drove off the road and rolled.

In that roll, a 34-year-old male was ejected.

The 34-year-old man remains in serious condition. The driver, a 23-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

U.S. 6 was closed for a few hours in both directions.

Roden said they’re still working to determine what caused the driver to veer off the road.

