On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Stolen Christmas lights replaced by person ‘looking to serve and help’

Dec 13, 2023, 6:51 PM | Updated: 6:59 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

ROSE PARK — Earlier this week, a Rose Park resident felt like her Christmas had been stolen from her. Through the generosity of one individual, however, her Christmas has been restored.

It all happened on Monday when Myken Smith said she walked outside her home and noticed that all her outdoor Christmas lights were missing.

“Monday morning, I came out and everything was gone,” Smith said.

All the lights on her roof, bushes, fence, and even the Christmas wreath on her front door were gone. Someone had stolen everything overnight on Sunday.

“I was very upset,” Smith said. “It really made me feel violated. I took a day off work. I spent hours taking everything out, figuring out how to plug everything in and get all the extension cords set up. It was just beautiful.”

Utah family wakes up to find all its Christmas lights stolen

Soon after, the messages started pouring in from complete strangers. Dozens of people wanted to help bring back some holiday cheer by offering to bring lights and set them all up free of charge.

While KSL TV was interviewing Smith on the outpouring of support, Ladd Thorn pulled up, ready to go to work. Thorn operates his own Christmas lights business called Preferred Management Group. He says he couldn’t bear to see Smith’s home go dark.

Earlier this week, a Rose Park resident felt like her Christmas had been stolen from her. Through the generosity of one individual, however, her Christmas has been restored. (KSL TV)

“My most favorite thing to do is, I hang Christmas lights,” Thorn said. “I want to help people. I’ve been asking and praying for more opportunities to serve and to help. I’ve installed lots of house’s this year and I was done and I had availability today.”

Thorn pulled out his ladder, climbed on the roof, and started placing strings of lights along the siding.

“Making sure they have a bright holiday,” he said.

It’s a clear sign that there is goodness in this world. Smith’s message to the person who tried to steal Christmas.

“I hope you learn you can’t steal someone’s joy, it’s an internal thing. I still have joy,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Provo Police Department says thermal technology helped them save a young man who was lost while...

Shelby Lofton

Thermal technology helping Provo police get to stranded hikers quicker

The Provo Police Department says thermal technology helped them save a young man who was lost while hiking Sunday night.

22 minutes ago

Hill Air Force Base airmen arriving at Ogden's foster care to get ready for their deliveries....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Hill Air Force Base airmen bring Christmas to foster kids

Dozens of Hill Air Force Base airmen come together every year to make sure that at least some of Utah's foster children are not forgotten by Santa.

50 minutes ago

Sue Runyon glides toward target during cliff jumping in moab area february 26, 1999. (Ravell Call, ...

Mary Culbertson

One injured in Moab base jumping accident

A person was injured in a base jumping accident in Moab and taken by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital.

1 hour ago

(Photo: Katherine Zitting)...

Erin Cox

Fire displaces family of nine – what happened and how they’re moving forward

The charred remains of a house in Eagle Mountain serve as a reminder of what happened on Sunday.

1 hour ago

Construction equipment on the side of the road of 2100 South....

Katija Stjepovic

Construction on 2100 South pauses for holiday shoppers

Traveling through Sugar House will get a bit easier for the holidays as the 2100 South Construction project is taking a break.

2 hours ago

Athena, a 6-week-old Siamese kitten found stuffed into a sandwich-sized plastic container that was ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Kitten found in sandwich container is improving

A 6-week-old kitten found stuffed in a sandwich container in the backseat of a car occupied by two suspected drug users, is making significant progress.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Stolen Christmas lights replaced by person ‘looking to serve and help’