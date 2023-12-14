Stolen Christmas lights replaced by person ‘looking to serve and help’

ROSE PARK — Earlier this week, a Rose Park resident felt like her Christmas had been stolen from her. Through the generosity of one individual, however, her Christmas has been restored.

It all happened on Monday when Myken Smith said she walked outside her home and noticed that all her outdoor Christmas lights were missing.

“Monday morning, I came out and everything was gone,” Smith said.

All the lights on her roof, bushes, fence, and even the Christmas wreath on her front door were gone. Someone had stolen everything overnight on Sunday.

“I was very upset,” Smith said. “It really made me feel violated. I took a day off work. I spent hours taking everything out, figuring out how to plug everything in and get all the extension cords set up. It was just beautiful.”

Soon after, the messages started pouring in from complete strangers. Dozens of people wanted to help bring back some holiday cheer by offering to bring lights and set them all up free of charge.

While KSL TV was interviewing Smith on the outpouring of support, Ladd Thorn pulled up, ready to go to work. Thorn operates his own Christmas lights business called Preferred Management Group. He says he couldn’t bear to see Smith’s home go dark.

“My most favorite thing to do is, I hang Christmas lights,” Thorn said. “I want to help people. I’ve been asking and praying for more opportunities to serve and to help. I’ve installed lots of house’s this year and I was done and I had availability today.”

Thorn pulled out his ladder, climbed on the roof, and started placing strings of lights along the siding.

“Making sure they have a bright holiday,” he said.

It’s a clear sign that there is goodness in this world. Smith’s message to the person who tried to steal Christmas.

“I hope you learn you can’t steal someone’s joy, it’s an internal thing. I still have joy,” she said.