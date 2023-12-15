On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Final resorts preparing to open for Utah ski season

Dec 14, 2023, 7:21 PM | Updated: 7:50 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND LARRY D. CURTIS, KSL TV


CHERRY PEAK — It’s cold in Utah and that’s good news for ski resorts, including Cherry Peak where they are getting ready to fire up the snow machines. Unfortunately the warm spell Utah just had made things tough up there.

The resort sits at a lower elevation than many of the Utah’s other resorts, which can often makes things challenging. Marketing and operations manager Dustin Hansen said while there were some great early snow a few weeks back, it was followed by rain shortly after.

Hansen believes the current weather will help the resort turn things around in the next few days. He said workers have been able to get a decent amount of snow down on the bottom and at mid-mountain, and it has some big swells that will be pushed down Thursday night.

He said within a few days, all of the terrain will look different.

“We’re working as hard as we possibly can, but sometimes being last might be the best because we’re going to make it that great experience for you and we’re going to keep working as hard as we can to put everybody on this mountain and shredding some turns.”

Workers at Cheery Peak are busy preparing the lifts and the rest of the mountain. Hansen remains hopeful it can open before Christmas.

“There’s not a ton of snow in the forecast, but there still is some hope. But we are going to be working around the clock and just make sure we can put smiles on this mountain.”

Utah ski resorts need snow or cold temperatures to make snow. Here a worker checks a lift at Cherry Peak. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Skiers are camping at Beaver Mountain for a chance to be the first on the slopes there for 2023. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Utah ski resorts need snow or cold temperatures to make snow. Here a snowcat prepares a slope at Cherry Peak. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Utah ski resorts need snow or cold temperatures to make snow. Here a snowcat prepares a slope at Cherry Peak. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A snow bunny before opening day at a Utah ski resort. Utah ski resorts need snow or cold temperatures to make snow. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Dustin Hansen with Cherry Peak Ski Resort on Dec. 14, 2023. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Utah ski resorts need snow or cold temperatures to make snow. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Campers spent Thursday, Dec. 14, preparing for opening day at Beaver Mountain Ski Area in Utah. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Campers spent Thursday, Dec. 14, preparing for opening day at Beaver Mountain Ski Area in Utah. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Campers spent Thursday, Dec. 14, preparing for opening day at Beaver Mountain Ski Area in Utah. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

On the other end of the Cache Valley, Beaver Mountain is preparing to open for season pass holders Friday.

There a group of high school students are camping out to be the first on the slopes.

“I’ve had people ask me if I’d regret it,” said Grant Richardson, who is among the group waiting to get on the mountain. “And I just said, ‘Well, I probably would regret it if I didn’t,’ so yeah, it’s living life.”

It’s likely others have given up more in the past for those same bragging rights.

“Because I’ve got priorities to do, and grades can be made up, memories can’t,” Alex Astle said.

“We just all want to get back to skiing, you know? We love it,” Jaxon Frisby said.

A number of things have come together to help get Beaver Mountain open Friday, like lots of snow and colder temperatures around up Logan Canyon.

Opening dates can be found at skiutah.com.

 

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

