On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

5 tips for a heart-healthy holiday

Dec 15, 2023, 7:22 PM | Updated: 7:53 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

No one wants to spend their holiday at the hospital. Here are five tips from a medical expert to keep your heart health top of mind this season.

1. If you have a sweet tooth, know your limits.

“You have to go in with a plan,” said Viet Le, a physician’s associate in cardiology at Intermountain Health. “I think you have to be intentional, knowing that it is the holidays, that there are going to be goodies.”

Write down your plan if you need to. It’s also a good idea to have an accountability partner.

2. Exercise. This time of year, it’s easy to be a couch potato, but that can be detrimental to your heart health.

“Make sure that you’re being active,” Le said. “The American Heart Association says 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activity. That sounds like a lot, but you break it down, it’s 30 minutes, five days a week. And you can even break it down into 10-minute segments.”

3. Limit alcohol. Excessive drinking is dangerous for the heart. Yes, it’s a social activity, but again, it comes back to having a plan.

“Don’t lose track of what you’re drinking. You want to enjoy the moment, and that includes appropriate alcohol intake,” Le said.

Le said smoking is also a major concern when it comes to heart health.

“Cardiovascular disease and smoking do not mix,” he said. “It is the highest risk for death and highest risk for cardiovascular events.”

4. With all the holiday stressors, keep an eye on your blood pressure and cholesterol.

“Stage one hypertension is anything 130 and above for that top number and 80 and above for the bottom number,” Le said.

5. Through all the hustle and bustle, take time to relax.

“You have to keep the things that have kept you sane throughout the year into the time period of holidays,” Le said. “Maintaining the de-stressors in your life, when taking on the additional stress of the holidays is important. And again, it takes intention. It takes planning.”

He says, above all else, remember to be kind to yourself – and learn from the past – to have an even healthier future.

“Give yourself the gift of the present by knowing you can effect change,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

Chuck Tabaracci in front of The Treasury (made famous by the Indiana Jones movies), the starting po...

Emma Benson

Utah marathon runner puts added emphasis on heart health for the holidays

A Utah runner who survived a heart murmur and valve blockage is urging others to keep health in mind during the holidays.

3 hours ago

Davis (right) with her child visiting her doctor. (KSL TV's Emma Benson)...

Emma Benson

What you need to know about getting vaccinated while pregnant

It's cold and flu season, and pregnant mothers and newborns are among those most vulnerable to illnesses, but expectant moms can protect themselves -- and their babies -- through vaccination.

8 days ago

On the one-year anniversary of his heart attack, Morgan Daines and Dr. O'Neal rode up Wolf Creek Pa...

Emma Benson

Don’t wait: heart attack rapid response saves life of Utah dad

If you or a loved one were to experience a heart attack, time becomes a matter of life or death. KSL's Emma Benson shows us how a collaborative program at Intermountain Medical Center saved the life of an otherwise healthy patient.

15 days ago

Holiday dinner...

Emma Benson

Food prep tips to prepare that Thanksgiving feast safely

It's almost time to gobble up that delicious, long-awaited meal. Before you throw that turkey in the oven, there are some things you need to know. 

24 days ago

Therapist talks to dancer...

Emma Benson

Dancers always aware of potential for injuries

It's an art form and a sport that’s beautiful to watch. But dance doesn’t come without risk of injury.  

29 days ago

Debra Eaton rolling out in a wheelchair after having her surgery....

Emma Benson

Davis County woman who nearly lost foot urges other diabetics to monitor health

A 7th-grade teacher is hoping her experience of almost losing her leg to diabetes will urge others to take care of their health.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

5 tips for a heart-healthy holiday