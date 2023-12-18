Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
Dec 18, 2023, 7:34 AM
(Photo by Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images)
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it will open a new missionary training center in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2024.
5 days ago
A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of vandalism at the Provo Temple.
6 days ago
People in a small Wyoming community put on a different kind of Christmas display: a recreation of the little town of Bethlehem. The effort drew large crowds while uniting different faiths to share the true meaning of the holiday.
6 days ago
In downtown Salt Lake City, the Gallivan Center shines with the glow of a menorah, symbolizing the unity and resilience of the Jewish community on the fifth night of Hanukkah.
7 days ago
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the open house and dedication dates for multiple temples across the globe on Monday.
7 days ago
President Jeffrey R. Holland rededicated the St. George Utah Temple, the oldest operating temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, after a major renovation.
8 days ago
