Church announces temple locations for England, the Philippines

(Temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Facebook)

SALT LAKE CITY — Temple locations in England and the Philippines were announced Monday by The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple will be a two-story structure and will be roughly 18,449 square feet. It will be built on 4.9 acres of property, located at Lot 2163-c and Lot 2163-d on Rosario Limketkai Avenue in Cagayan de Oro.

Additionally, patron housing and a distribution center will also be built. Construction crews have begun clearing the site. However, no groundbreaking date has been announced. The temple was first announced in 2018 by President Russell M. Nelson.

Birmingham England Temple

The Birmingham England Temple will be built on 2.7 acres of land at 185-187 Penns Lane. A meeting house and offices for the England Birmingham Mission will also be located in the same area.

This temple will be a single-story structure of roughly 18,000 square feet. Patron housing and arrival facilities will also be included in construction. No groundbreaking date has been announced.

President Nelson first announced the temple in April 2022.