On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Widow of Utah man drowned at Puerto Rico beach returns there to raise awareness

Dec 20, 2023, 10:36 PM | Updated: 10:41 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Annette Kerbs is about to go back to the place where her husband died just two months ago. She’s on a mission to raise awareness about the dangers of Playa Escondida Beach in Puerto Rico.

Her husband, Ben Kerbs, tragically lost his life in October after becoming caught in a powerful whirlpool while swimming. Annette Kerbs said her husband lived in the moment.

“Every adventure there is, he would do it,” she said.

Ben Kerbs’s larger-than-life personality left a lasting impact on those who knew him, including his best friend, Jake Thomas, who met him eight years ago playing pickle ball.

“It was a tremendous influence in my life,” Thomas said, reflecting on the profound effect BenKerbs had on him. The loss has been painful for Thomas, who speaks of his friend with deep admiration.

“He was just large. He did everything to the fullest. He was my best friend.”

The tragic incident unfolded in October when the Kerbs family was swimming off the shores of Playa Escondida Beach. Annette Kerbs knew the waters were rough when her son, 7, began screaming for help as the undercurrent pulled him.

Ben Kerbs, who had ventured farther out, was seen struggling, and despite his wife’s desperate attempts, the conditions proved too perilous for a rescue.

Annette Kerbs has since heard of other tragedies at the same location, including one just last week. And now she’s taking action. With a determination to prevent further loss of life, she reached out to a lifeguard from the beach and is planning to return next month.

Armed with warning signs, including a cross adorned with Ben Kerbs’s pictures, Annette Kerbs hopes to alert visitors to the inherent dangers of the beach. For her, the trip is about honoring Ben’s memory and potentially saving lives.

“If Ben could save one person and his life was sacrificed, he would do that,” she said. Thomas agrees.

“He wasn’t a guy to sit around and ask questions like, ‘Should I do that?’ — he just did it,” he said.

As Annette Kerbs prepares to walk the shores of Playa Escondida Beach, even in the face of her deep personal loss, she hopes to turn this painful chapter into a mission for awareness.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Jared Potter was permanently paralyzed in a paragliding accident on Dec. 5, 2023. Five days later h...

Andrew Adams

Man paralyzed in paragliding accident, then had SUV stolen in Sandy

A man was paralyzed in a paragliding accident and five days later had his SUV stolen.

21 minutes ago

man and a woman have a conversation at a table...

Daniella Rivera

Troubling Trend: KSL Investigators uncover sexual assault cases closed without attempts to contact suspects

Sexual assault reports to police collecting dust or closed all together, without a key interview ever taking place – It's a troubling trend uncovered by the KSL Investigators who have been digging into gaps in Utah's justice system for more than a year.

37 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

Missing girl from North Logan found alive in Oregon

Police said a teen girl who was missing from the Logan area has been found alive in Oregon.

58 minutes ago

A 21-year-old man who hit and killed a pedestrian while speeding through a residential area in Drap...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Draper motorcyclist who hit and killed pedestrian sent to prison

A man who hit and killed a pedestrian while speeding on a motorcycle in a Draper neighborhood will serve time in prison.

3 hours ago

Zachary working on "Finding Balance"...

Peter Rosen

Utah artist painted life and death scenes as metaphors. Then they became all-too-real

A local artist who paints the precarious nature of life found himself in a uncertain waters because of his health.

3 hours ago

Terry Leavitt who died in a house fire is being remembered by family for his service to the country...

Garna Mejia

Family remembers man who died in Kearns house fire

The Unified Police Department is investigating a Kearns house fire last weekend that resulted in the death of an elderly man.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Widow of Utah man drowned at Puerto Rico beach returns there to raise awareness