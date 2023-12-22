On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Choking hazards: how to keep your little ones safe this holiday

Dec 21, 2023, 6:47 PM | Updated: 6:56 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — During this time of year, every parent needs to be extra vigilant. The various holiday foods, decorations, and toys are all items that could endanger a young child.

“The choking hazards definitely increase during the holidays,” said Ryan Wirth, founder of Baby Safe CPR.

Wirth has over 10 years of experience teaching first aid and CPR. He currently serves the Wasatch Front teaching infant safety classes to new and expecting parents at their homes.

(KSL TV)

What to do if your child is choking

Wirth said if your baby starts to cough or cry, look in their mouth for the object and sweep it out with your pinky.

“It’s important to note, if you cannot see it, you cannot sweep it,” he said. “Just putting your fingers in the mouth is going to do more harm than good.”

But if your baby is unable to cry or make noise and you notice a change in skin color, call 911 and take action immediately.

Wirth said the Heimlich Maneuver does not work on infants — it’s only advised for children aged one year and older. If your child is 12 months old or younger, pick up the baby, supporting their head, and start with back blows.

“Five firm back blows right in between the shoulder blades,” Wirth said.

(KSL TV)

Next, rotate the infant over and use two or three fingers to give five compressions in the center of the chest, right on the sternum.

“We just keep going back and forth with this five and five until something changes — the object either comes out or the infant passes out, in which case we would transition to unconscious choking.”

Wirth said unconscious choking is a modified CPR technique. You place the infant back-up on a flat, hard surface, and perform 30 chest compressions and two rescue breaths. “30. Check. Breathe. 30. Check. Breathe,” he said.

The dangers of small magnets and batteries

“Any time there’s more gifts or toys going around and kids playing with them, we certainly see more kids coming in accidentally ingesting these things,” said Dr. Laurie Baumann, trauma surgeon at University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

She said while some objects may not always cause choking, they can still be extremely dangerous if swallowed.

“Small magnets can be a big problem,” Baumann said. “What we commonly see is when children ingest more than one magnet, sometimes they move forward through the intestines at different rates. Then what can happen is two different portions of the intestines can stick together. When that happens, the intestines get pinched off, and that requires an emergency surgery.”

Baumann said another major concern is button batteries.

“These are commonly seen in a lot of newer toys, and this can be a big problem because it causes burning of the throat and esophagus in children. We do have to do a surgery often to remove these and the injuries can be life-threatening.”

If you suspect your child swallowed a magnet or battery, take them to the hospital immediately, as time matters immensely in these situations.

(KSL TV)

How do I know if a toy is safe for my child?

Doctors encourage parents to do research before buying certain toys for young children. Read the warning labels to see what age they’re safe for.

If you’re not sure whether a toy could pose a choking hazard, you can try the toilet paper roll test. If the toy can pass through the roll, it’s too small for a child under three years old.

(KSL TV)

“I think that we all want to have a safe and fun holiday, and of course, our kids want to enjoy the toys that they’re given,” Dr. Baumann said. “All of this information doesn’t mean that they can’t play with certain toys, but it’s important to be educated about it and know what some of the risks are so we can all make the safest decision for our own families.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

When a child is going through a mental health crisis, their education can take a back seat. (KSL TV...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah hospital helping students heal from mental health issues while staying on top of schoolwork

When a child is going through a mental health crisis, their education can take a back seat.

4 days ago

No one wants to spend their holiday at the hospital. One way is to get moving once and a while....

Emma Benson

5 tips for a heart-healthy holiday

No one wants to spend their holiday at the hospital. Here are five tips from a medical expert to keep your heart health top of mind this season.

6 days ago

Chuck Tabaracci in front of The Treasury (made famous by the Indiana Jones movies), the starting po...

Emma Benson

Utah marathon runner puts added emphasis on heart health for the holidays

A Utah runner who survived a heart murmur and valve blockage is urging others to keep health in mind during the holidays.

6 days ago

Davis (right) with her child visiting her doctor. (KSL TV's Emma Benson)...

Emma Benson

What you need to know about getting vaccinated while pregnant

It's cold and flu season, and pregnant mothers and newborns are among those most vulnerable to illnesses, but expectant moms can protect themselves -- and their babies -- through vaccination.

14 days ago

On the one-year anniversary of his heart attack, Morgan Daines and Dr. O'Neal rode up Wolf Creek Pa...

Emma Benson

Don’t wait: heart attack rapid response saves life of Utah dad

If you or a loved one were to experience a heart attack, time becomes a matter of life or death. KSL's Emma Benson shows us how a collaborative program at Intermountain Medical Center saved the life of an otherwise healthy patient.

21 days ago

Holiday dinner...

Emma Benson

Food prep tips to prepare that Thanksgiving feast safely

It's almost time to gobble up that delicious, long-awaited meal. Before you throw that turkey in the oven, there are some things you need to know. 

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Choking hazards: how to keep your little ones safe this holiday