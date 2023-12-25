On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

FBI says it’s investigating reports of violent threats to Colorado judges in Trump case

Dec 25, 2023, 3:55 PM

A general view of the Colorado Supreme Court in Denver, Colorado, on December 20, a day after the c...

A general view of the Colorado Supreme Court in Denver, Colorado, on December 20, a day after the court ruled that former President Donald Trump is disqualified from serving as U.S. President and cannot appear on the primary ballot in Colorado for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. (Kevin Mohatt/Reuters)

(Kevin Mohatt/Reuters)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JACK FORREST AND SEAN LYNGAAS, CNN


CNN

(CNN) —The FBI is working with law enforcement officials in Colorado in the wake of threats made against state Supreme Court justices who ruled last week to remove Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot.

“The FBI is aware of the situation and working with local law enforcement,” FBI Public Affairs Officer Vikki Migoya said in a statement provided to CNN on Monday. “We will vigorously pursue investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation.”

A spokesperson for the Colorado Judicial Branch would not comment on reports of threats to the justices, and a message left with the Denver Police Department was not immediately returned Monday afternoon. Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, said any threats against judges would be handled by local authorities.

In addition to the federal response, state and local law enforcement officials and non-government research groups have been monitoring rhetoric on extremist online forums for signs it might translate to tangible threats to public officials.

The names of the four Colorado Supreme Court justices who ruled to disqualify Trump from the ballot have appeared frequently in “incendiary” posts on such forums with calls to expose the judges’ personal data, according to an analysis of the online chatter prepared by one non-partisan research organization for US law enforcement agencies that was obtained by CNN.

While the analysis found no specific threats to the judges, it said “there remains a risk of lone actor or small group violence or other illegal activities in response to the ruling.”

One user on a far-right, pro-Trump website posted, “All f— robed rats must f— hang,” an apparent reference to the Colorado justices.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson weighs in on whether Colorado court ruling on Trump will affect Utah

The posts echoed a pattern of online activity seen after previous federal indictments of Trump: vague calls for civil war and disturbingly violent language, but little in the way of specific plans to act on those threats.

In an unprecedented decision last week, Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that Trump isn’t an eligible presidential candidate because of the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” and therefore can’t appear on the state’s ballot when voters gather for the GOP primary scheduled there for March 5. The ruling will be placed on hold until January 4 pending Trump’s appeal to the US Supreme Court, which could decide on the issue for the whole country.

Trump himself has verbally attacked some of his courtroom adversaries in a separate case and was barred from talking about witnesses as well as prosecutors, the court staff and their family members.

CNN reported earlier this month on the surge of threats directed at public officials this year including a recent burst of threats targeting some GOP holdouts in the failed effort to award far-right Rep. Jim Jordan the House speakership, another surrounding Trump’s indictments, and yet another targeting progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar – who has been historically critical of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians – following the outbreak of the war between Hamas and Israel.

Federal law enforcement officials have been wary of being caught flatfooted by the potential for online rhetoric to translate to real-world violence ever since the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot that left multiple people dead. Before the insurrection, rioters “essentially planned [the attack] in plain sight on social media,” but the FBI and Department of Homeland Security failed to snuff out the threat, according to a Senate report released in June.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Salt Lake City police investigate an attempted vehicular homicide on Christmas Eve....

Michael Houck

‘I hit him on purpose:’ Man arrested for attempted homicide after hit-and-run, police say

A man was arrested after he allegedly rammed his car into an SUV as the driver was attempting to unload three children on Christmas Eve.

2 hours ago

Colorado Springs Police Department investigators continue working the scene at Citadel Mall late Su...

Paradise Afshar, CNN

Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado mall leaves 1 dead and 3 injured

Authorities say a man has been fatally shot and three people were hurt at a shopping center in Colorado.

4 hours ago

Surveillance video photo. (Travis Olsen)...

Brianna Chavez

Auto shop owner helps catch attempted burglar

An attempted burglary at an auto shop in American Fork caught on camera, just days before Christmas. The suspect later caught thanks to the auto shop owner the same night.

20 hours ago

An Ocala Police Department vehicle is seen outside the Paddock Mall on Saturday. (Alan Youngblood, ...

Sarah Dewberry, CNN

Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting at a Florida mall

Police continue to search for the person suspected of opening fire inside an Ocala, Florida, mall, on Saturday, killing one person and wounding another on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

1 day ago

Officers with the Cottonwood Police Department have stepped up to help a mother who recently had gi...

Brianna Chavez

Cottonwood Heights police officers collect money for victim of child’s stolen Christmas gifts

The Christmas season can be considered the season of giving. It's a phrase the Cottonwood Heights Police Department put into action after a burglary involving a child's Christmas presents.

2 days ago

FILE — Police in Virginia say they found human remains belonging to a 5-year-old who disappeared ...

Nic F. Anderson, CNN

Authorities identify remains found belonging to a 5-year-old boy who went missing 20 years ago

Human remains discovered in a Virginia city’s woods last year have been identified as belonging to 5-year-old boy who went missing more than 20 years ago, authorities said.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

FBI says it’s investigating reports of violent threats to Colorado judges in Trump case