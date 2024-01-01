Police: 72-year-old woman shot, killed by son at care facility; suspect found dead in Vernal house fire

NAPLES, Uintah County — A 72-year-old woman in a Naples residential care facility was shot and killed Sunday, according to local law enforcement.

The Naples Police Department said officers and emergency medical services responded to a “medical event” at a residential care facility in the city. Police said that when officers arrived, the patient was already beyond saving and had died at the facility.

The patient was identified as Patricia Bingham, and crews determined in the initial investigation that she succumbed to a gunshot wound.

Police said the suspected shooter has been identified as Mark Ryan Bingham, Patricia Bingham’s son.

Mark Bingham, 42, was found dead at the scene of a Vernal house fire just before the call came for Patricia Bingham in Naples. NUPD said that Vernal police and firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire and located his body inside the residence.

Both Vernal and Naples police are investigating the deaths.

This story has been updated to reflect the ID of the suspect and the link between the two deaths.