On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Orem man charged with kidnapping, killing 3 people over drug debt

Jan 3, 2024, 5:24 PM | Updated: 7:31 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — An Orem man convicted last year of shooting two people in Utah County has now been charged with kidnapping and killing three people from Salt Lake County and burying their bodies in a remote area of Tooele County — all over a small drug debt.

Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 26 — whose moniker is “Taliban,” according to prosecutors — was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with three counts of aggravated murder and three counts of aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felonies.

Prosecutors say the two men were killed over a $2,400 drug debt, while a woman was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Rocio Baneulos-Bustamante, 29, Carlos “Carlitos” Sepulveda-Montes, age unknown, and Zamir “Cumbias” Sanchez-Hernandez, 35, were last seen on March 28, 2022, and reported missing to various police agencies.

Family members told West Valley police Baneulos-Bustamante was last seen getting into a car with the other two men. In June 2022, a family member “received a phone call from a male who informed her to stop looking for Rocio, that Rocio had been killed and buried somewhere in the mountains,” according to charging documents.

A friend of Sepulveda-Montes told police after his friend disappeared that “Carlos had mentioned a man named ‘Taliban'” who was known to be a “bad guy” and had been arrested for a shooting at a party in Spanish Fork.

Detectives found news articles about Sevilla-Aleman who was also involved in a shooting on Sept. 4, 2022, at a rodeo being held at Lincoln Beach on the west side of West Mountain near the town of Genola, and learned he may have a connection to at least one of the missing victims.

Two injured, one arrested after shootings at Utah Lake party

Sevilla-Aleman was sentenced in July to consecutive prison terms of five years to life and three to 15 years for the shootings.

Detectives investigating the missing trio also found a conversation on social media, during which Sepulveda-Montes told Sanchez-Hernandez “he needs to pay a debt of $2,400 or ‘they’ will take him away,” charging documents state.

On April 22, 2023, cadaver dogs located human remains while training in the area of the Mercur Trailhead, in Tooele County. Three bodies and two bullets were found in a grave the next day, according to the charges, and a wallet that contained Sanchez-Hernandez’s identification was found in the back pocket of one of the victims.

Investigators used DNA, fingerprints and tattoos on the bodies to positively identify the remains as the three missing people.

3 Utahns were kidnapped, murdered and buried in Tooele mountains, police say

A witness later told police that on the morning of March 28, 2022, Sevilla-Aleman was talking with others about how Sepulveda-Montes owed him money but couldn’t pay, so he took them up a mountain, shot them and buried them, according to prosecutors.

“That witness heard the group with Mr. Sevilla-Aleman say that they dug the hole for the men, and the woman was not supposed to be there, but she was shot and killed as well,” according to the district attorney’s office.

“We thank our partners in law enforcement for working with our prosecutors to help solve this case and file these charges,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Wednesday in a prepared statement.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

Crime scene tape. (Getty Images)...

Mary Culbertson

Police: 72-year-old woman shot, killed by son at care facility; suspect found dead in Vernal house fire

A 72-year-old woman is dead after being shot. Crews were called to assist her in a residential care facility where she died shortly after they got there.

2 days ago

Colorado Springs Police Department investigators continue working the scene at Citadel Mall late Su...

Paradise Afshar, CNN

Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado mall leaves 1 dead and 3 injured

Authorities say a man has been fatally shot and three people were hurt at a shopping center in Colorado.

9 days ago

one officer walks, a body camera shows that officer holding a two-handed firearm...

RIO YAMAT and KEN RITTER Associated Press

Arriving police unknowingly directed shooter out of building during frantic search for UNLV gunman

New police video of the deadly shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, shows two officers unknowingly mistook the gunman for a bystander amid the frantic search for the suspect and victims. The shooter appears for only a few moments in the hours worth of footage released Wednesday.

13 days ago

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

3 Utahns were kidnapped, murdered and buried in Tooele mountains, police say

Three Salt Lake County residents who disappeared more than a year ago were kidnapped and murdered, and their bodies were buried in a remote area of Tooele County, according to West Valley police

14 days ago

UHP troopers looking for shell casings on I-15 in Centerville....

Michael Houck

UHP temporarily closed I-15 after alleged road rage incident involving a gun

A reported road rage incident of a man pointing their gun at a woman on I-15 halted traffic in Centerville Monday evening.

15 days ago

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is shown in court...

Associated Press

Florida deputy’s legal team says he didn’t have an obligation to stop Parkland school shooter

A former Florida sheriff's deputy is claiming he had no legal duty to confront the gunman who murdered 17 people and wounded 17 others at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School nearly six years ago, his attorney argued Monday.

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Orem man charged with kidnapping, killing 3 people over drug debt