Parking restrictions are in effect for Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon

BRIGHTON, Salt Lake County — Fresh powder is exciting for people heading up the mountains this weekend, but local officials are warning visitors of the new parking restrictions.

Brighton Mayor Dan Knopp said the parking system in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons has improved. It used to be more difficult to accommodate the high number of vehicles.

“There’s room on the mountain, but there’s not enough room in the parking lot,” he said. “We were overwhelmed. You have cars on both sides of the road, and then you have traffic. Throw an ambulance into that mix and see what happens.”

Knopp said that though things are working more smoothly this year, people must continue to follow the rules. That includes parking in designated areas only and ensuring all four tires of your vehicle are to the right of the white line if you are roadside parking. He said this has been a big issue.

“Last year, when these people were getting the tickets, they’d send me a picture of their car literally parked in the middle of the road. And their answer was, ‘There were already three cars parked there, so I thought it was okay,'” Knopp said. “I don’t want to make money at this. The town doesn’t want to make money at this. We just want people to stop parking in the middle of the road.”

Knopp said that traction laws are in place for the canyons, so all vehicles are required to have proper snow tires or traction devices. He suggests that people take public transportation or carpool to reduce the traffic congestion in the canyons.

For more information about parking, visit the Utah Department of Transportation website.