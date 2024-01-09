Domestic violence shelter in need of donations after holiday rush

SALT LAKE CITY — The holidays may be over but there is still an urgent plea for more supplies from a domestic violence shelter as it becomes a busy place of refuge for many victims.

“There has been a spike in calls to our hotline and demands for our services,” said Josie White, development director at South Valley Services.

SVS is a nonprofit organization that has two undisclosed locations in the Salt Lake Valley and Tooele.

White said people sometimes think that during and after the holidays is a slow period, but that’s not what they see.

“A lot of people think that would be a happy easy time for everyone but we know that’s not the case. It’s a really stressful time of year. Pressure at an all-time high and that can make it really unsafe for survivors and their children,” she said.

The boutique room at the center is filled with all kinds of supplies, which include a variety of clothing, shoes, cosmetics, and toys for the kids. This is because victims sometimes show up at these centers with only the clothes on their backs.

White says the facility does their best to make sure it feels like home for everyone who stays there. That’s why the supplies the organization badly needs include household items.

“All the household items we all need. Trash bags, paper towels, body wash, shampoo, lotion, we need that times 70. If you need it in your home we need it in ours,” White said.

A list of needed items can be found on SVS’ website, on their Amazon wishlist, or cash donations are also accepted.