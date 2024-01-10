Code Blue issued again in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Council issued a Code Blue for the second straight day as a series of storms kept below-freezing temperatures over Utah.

The alert is activated when temperatures are predicted to drop to 15 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, which includes wind chill, for two hours or longer over 24 hours.

The Code Blue alert, issued by the Salt Lake City Council, prompts emergency shelters to expand capacity by 35%.

The following Code Blue emergency shelters are open Tuesday night according to a social media post from the Salt Lake City Council:

West Valley Overflow, 3381 S. Redwood Road, West Valley

Open 3 p.m. – 10 a.m.

Accepts men and couples.

Valley Behavioral Health, 1020 S. Main St, SLC

Open 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Accepts everyone, including families

Transportation from Homeless Resource Centers & St. Vincent de Paul’s to Code Blue shelters is available.

If you live outside of Salt Lake County, click here to find a shelter in your area. Click on Code Blue at the top of the page to find your county.

It also posted the same information for those who speak Spanish:

Se ha convocado un Código Azul para el condado de Salt Lake para el 9 de enero. Actualizaremos este post cada día que se llame un Código Azul. Los siguientes refugios de emergencia Código Azul están abiertos esta noche:

West Valley Overflow, abierto de 3 p.m. a 10 a.m. 3381 S. Redwood Road, West Valley City. Acepta hombres y parejas Valley Behavioral Health, abierto de 8 p.m. a 7 a.m. 1020 S. Main St, SLC Acepta a todos, incluidas las familias.

Hay transporte disponible desde los Centros de Recursos para Personas sin Hogar y St. Vincent de Paul’s a los refugios de Código Azul.

Cuando se espera que la temperatura alcance los 15°F en las próximas 24-48 horas, se activa una alerta de Código Azul, y los refugios para personas sin hogar y los proveedores de servicios aumentan su capacidad y sus servicios.

Para obtener más información sobre el Código Azul, encontrar recursos e inscribirse como voluntario en un refugio del Código Azul, visite tinyurl.com/HomelessnessSLC

Si usted o alguien que usted conoce está buscando refugio o recursos, por favor llame al 801-990-9999 o visite un Centro de Recursos para Personas sin Hogar.