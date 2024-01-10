Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Code Blue issued again in Salt Lake County

Jan 10, 2024, 2:48 PM | Updated: 3:11 pm

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Council issued a Code Blue for the second straight day as a series of storms kept below-freezing temperatures over Utah.

The alert is activated when temperatures are predicted to drop to 15 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, which includes wind chill, for two hours or longer over 24 hours.

The Code Blue alert, issued by the Salt Lake City Council, prompts emergency shelters to expand capacity by 35%.

The following Code Blue emergency shelters are open Tuesday night according to a social media post from the Salt Lake City Council:

West Valley Overflow, 3381 S. Redwood Road, West Valley

Open 3 p.m. – 10 a.m.

Accepts men and couples.

Valley Behavioral Health, 1020 S. Main St, SLC

Open 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Accepts everyone, including families

Transportation from Homeless Resource Centers & St. Vincent de Paul’s to Code Blue shelters is available.

If you live outside of Salt Lake County, click here to find a shelter in your area. Click on Code Blue at the top of the page to find your county.

It also posted the same information for those who speak Spanish:

Se ha convocado un Código Azul para el condado de Salt Lake para el 9 de enero. Actualizaremos este post cada día que se llame un Código Azul. Los siguientes refugios de emergencia Código Azul están abiertos esta noche:

West Valley Overflow, abierto de 3 p.m. a 10 a.m. 3381 S. Redwood Road, West Valley City. Acepta hombres y parejas Valley Behavioral Health, abierto de 8 p.m. a 7 a.m. 1020 S. Main St, SLC Acepta a todos, incluidas las familias.

Hay transporte disponible desde los Centros de Recursos para Personas sin Hogar y St. Vincent de Paul’s a los refugios de Código Azul.

Cuando se espera que la temperatura alcance los 15°F en las próximas 24-48 horas, se activa una alerta de Código Azul, y los refugios para personas sin hogar y los proveedores de servicios aumentan su capacidad y sus servicios.

Para obtener más información sobre el Código Azul, encontrar recursos e inscribirse como voluntario en un refugio del Código Azul, visite tinyurl.com/HomelessnessSLC

Si usted o alguien que usted conoce está buscando refugio o recursos, por favor llame al 801-990-9999 o visite un Centro de Recursos para Personas sin Hogar.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Lagoon Amusement Park's Primordial has earned national recognition. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Lagoon’s ‘Primordial’ earns top national recognition

Lagoon Amusement Park's newest rollercoaster Primordial has caught the attention of the nation.

22 minutes ago

Handcuffed man...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Valley man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting young girl who was petting animals

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he sexually assaulted a young girl who was petting farm animals on the property where he was living. Yelsin Almonacid Canchari, 30, who is originally from Peru, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of rape of a child, sodomy […]

1 hour ago

A Provo woman accused of killing her husband said she shot him in self-defense. But police say the ...

Brian West, KSL.com

Provo woman who told police she shot her husband in self-defense is charged with murder

A Provo woman who is accused of killing her husband Saturday said she shot him in self-defense. Police say evidence indicates otherwise.

1 hour ago

With the incoming snow and changing conditions, you may be wondering if an upcoming flight is on ti...

Karah Brackin

How weather is monitored at the Salt Lake airport

With the incoming snow and changing conditions, you may be wondering if an upcoming flight is on time.

5 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Gov. Cox sends letters to school leaders and educators encouraging phone-free classrooms

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is urging educators to keep phones out of classrooms. 

5 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott gives away gas cards and bro hugs on a snowy January morning

It's Wednesday, which means KSL TV's Casey Scott was giving away free $50 gas cards on a cold January morning!

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Code Blue issued again in Salt Lake County