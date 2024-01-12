Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL INVESTIGATES

Using or extending travel credits so you won’t lose them

Jan 11, 2024, 10:25 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Over 13 million people flew out of Salt Lake City International Airport in 2023 without a hitch, but public records show that at least 779 flights out of Salt Lake were canceled.

By law, the airline must dole out refunds or travel credits when the flight is canceled. The thing is, many credits do expire, so you’ll want to keep track of them.

“It is in your best interest to, even once or twice a year, just go do a quick search in your emails and ensure that you don’t have anything left on the table,” said Katy Nastro, a travel expert with airfare deals website, Going.com.

She suggests setting calendar reminders of when your travel credits expire because there’s no set rule.

“They vary,” Nastro said. “Airline to airline may have different sorts of policies around travel credits – what they allow and what they don’t allow.”

Delta’s eCredits usually expire one year from when the ticket was bought. JetBlue gives you a year from when the credit was issued. But you only get three months from Frontier, while Southwest credits never expire.

But if your credits are close to expiring, Nastro says to try calling customer service and simply ask for an extension.

“Sometimes you get a really nice agent that’s able to help you reissue that travel credit, if it’s kind of close to when it’s expired by,” she said.

If that doesn’t work, another potential workaround is using your credit to book a refundable flight you won’t take.

“Cancel that ticket. Get that travel credit back, reissued, so then you have extended that travel credit’s life,” Nastro explained.

But she cautions that will not work with every airline, so check the airline policy first.

By law, you’re entitled to a full refund if an airline cancels your flight on you. Airlines often try persuading folks to accept their flight credits instead. You don’t have to accept those from the airline or a rebooking. If you want a refund, then they must give you one.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

KSL Investigates

Jonnie Valdez (left) with his daughter Bambi Valdez (middle) showing KSL Investigates Matt Gephardt...

Matt Gephardt and Cimaron Neugebauer, KSL TV

Get Gephardt: Utahn fights to get $10,000 overpayment back from TV company

Imagine overpaying a bill by thousands of dollars and the company not sending you the money back. When that happened to a Utah man, he decided it was time to Get Gephardt.

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Ogden man says his bank refused to stop a wire transfer scam

An Ogden man says getting his bank to help prevent a fraud scam that was actively happening in front of them was harder than expected.

2 days ago

For Kathryn and Paul England, a journey through the Wizarding World of Harry Potter began as magic....

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Loophole in federal banking law leaves South Jordan woman out $20,000

Imposter scams cost Americans billions of dollars every year. When a South Jordan woman said an impostor tricked her into wiring thousands, she hit a loophole in banking laws which consumers need to know about.

3 days ago

Republican Representative Tyler Clancy of Provo is sponsoring legislation aimed at improving Utah's...

Daniella Rivera

Provo lawmaker sponsoring bill aimed at improving Utah’s justice system for crime victims

A Utah lawmaker is sponsoring legislation aimed at improving Utah’s justice system for victims of crime.

6 days ago

Three of the booze bandits breaking into one of the liquor stores in Salt Lake County....

Annie Knox and Brianna Chavez, KSL TV

Spirited away: Police in Utah say booze bandits stole up to $30k in top-shelf bottles

Authorities say they need help getting to the bottom of a high-end liquor theft in Salt Lake City. And it’s not the only time a crew has made off with luxury bottles in recent months.

6 days ago

FedEx had been sending packaged address to a Provo man to the wrong address for years. After speaki...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Provo man after years of package misdeliveries

After years of a Provo man's packages being delivered to the incorrect address by FedEx, he decided to Get Gephardt.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Using or extending travel credits so you won’t lose them