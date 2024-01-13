Breaking News:
Avalanche mitigation efforts could close more roads this weekend

Jan 12, 2024, 6:48 PM | Updated: 6:54 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — With the recent snow and more coming, the Utah Department of Transportation was busy with avalanche control work to ensure the safety of those recreating.

“We actually want to trigger the biggest slide that we can so we can bring down all of the potential snow that is going to continue to build up,” said UDOT spokesperson John Gleason.

Gleason said they have a team of avalanche experts who lead the mitigation efforts.

“They know when the conditions are unstable and when we need to take action,” he said.

They use explosives and artillery to create controlled avalanches, which is why occasional road closures are vital.

“We want to trigger them ourselves, so they don’t come down, you know, not under our guidance,” Gleason said.

As we are likely to see additional closures this weekend, UDOT reminds people to stay clear of these areas so they can get the work done.

“Just know that we’re doing it for everybody’s best interest,” Gleason said.

UDOT issued a travel advisory today, recommending people avoid traveling in mountain areas overnight due to whiteout conditions. For more information and for the latest road closures, visit UDOT’s website or social media pages.

