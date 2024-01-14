One arrested in connection to Fashion Place Mall shooting

MURRAY — A teenager is in police custody after he “emptied his clip” outside of Fashion Place Mall Saturday morning.

Imanuill Ahmed, 18, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on felony charges of felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, criminal mischief resulting in loss greater than $5,000, and riot resulting in bodily injury, according to the police affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Murray police officers responded to the Fashion Place Mall after reports of a shooting. Witnesses told police that multiple people were involved, but they were only shooting at each other.

When officers arrived at the mall, they detained six people who matched the description of the people involved. Ahmed was a part of the group that was detained.

According to the affidavit, the six people were following an alone man out to the parking lot, and a confrontation occurred. The lone man shot at the group, and Ahmed fired back.

“(Ahmed) told detectives that he “emptied his clip” and then hid his gun under a trash compactor,” the affidavit stated.

The gunfire damaged multiple cars. One of the detained people was shot in the ankle and transported to the hospital.

Police did not say if any of the other individuals were facing criminal charges or if the alone man was found.