Woman arrested for allegedly giving false info during SLC murder investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is accused of repeatedly lying to police during their investigation into the death of an 18-year-old man.

Tommi Tiaria Jude Gallegos, 23, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of obstruction of justice, according to the police affidavit.

At approximately 2:37 a.m. Sunday, Salt Lake City police dispatch received phone calls of a man shot at 354 E. 800 South When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Gabriel Vigil dead with at least one gunshot wound.

According to the affidavit, police found several shell casings in the area and multiple bullet strikes on a fence and other parked vehicles at the house, which is an Airbnb rental.

Witnesses told police they saw several people running out of the home with “some going over to the body, some leaving in vehicles, and some running back into the residence,” according to the affidavit.

Police spoke to four women at the home, including Gallegos and her sister, who said there was a small birthday party, and they were the only people in the house when they heard gunshots outside.

According to the affidavit, the four women stuck with the story that they were the only ones at the party when the shooting happened. However, two of the women eventually stated about other people at the party when a fight broke out.

The two women told police that Gallegos and her sister were outside of the home when the shooting happened. Gallegos told the women she thought she was shot in the leg, but they didn’t find a wound.

Police continued to interrogate Gallegos about the shooting, but she insisted she knew nothing about the shooting and denied the two women’s claims.

According to the affidavit, Gallegos’s sister eventually told police there were other men at the party but insisted she did not know them, and she was inside when the shooting happened.

Salt Lake City police obtained a warrant for the home and found a man and three women inside. Police detained them and transported them to the police station for further questioning.

According to the affidavit, the four new witnesses confirmed there were others at the party, and a fight broke out.

“These witnesses described a male arguing with a female and kicking her out of the party. This female was making threats as if she was going to get someone to get back at this male,” the affidavit stated.

The new witnesses told police the man began arguing with his girlfriend and began assaulting her and another woman at the party.

According to the affidavit, the man left with a group of other men, and Gallegos and his sister exited the house just before gunshots were fired.

Witnesses told police that the party was planned by Gallegos’s sister and Gallegos to celebrate her birthday. Witnesses said the man involved in the arguments is related to Gallegos, and both women knew the woman who was kicked out of the party.

According to the affidavit, Gallegos and her sister gave false statements to police with the intent to hinder the murder investigation. Jail records do not show that Gallegos’s sister was booked or was facing charges.

Detectives have arrested a woman who is accused of obstructing a murder investigation. The victim is identified as 18-year-old Gabriel Vigil. The motive to the shooting remains under investigation. Link: https://t.co/7k7tSXv9Kn#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/5gKShmVuKK — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) January 15, 2024