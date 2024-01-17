Springville seniors build a 60,000 piece jigsaw puzzle

SPRINGVILLE — Seniors at the Springville Senior Center spent three months working together, putting together the “World’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle.”

“This is a wonderful place. We have so many opportunities to do so many things here. We want to come here every day,” said Jane Quinn, a Springville resident who visits the center.

According to the Springville Senior Center, they started to build the 60,000-piece jigsaw puzzle in October, that was finished a few days ago. The completed puzzle showcases the world and the different cultures it represents. It’s 8 feet long and 29 feet wide.

“It was a wonderful way to socialize. We get together every day, and some of us would stay two hours and listen to each other’s stale jokes. It was quite fun,” said Robert Carter, another Springville resident who visits the center.

Even though getting some of the pieces where they needed to be was frustrating at times, he said.

“It’s hard to get to the middle of the table unless you rely on extreme methods … If you are on the table, you might as well be on your side so you can relax,” Carter said.

But at the end of the day, everyone at the center had their fun together.

“We just hope everyone supports us here … You think, you know, we just come here and sit around and eat lunch, and it’s so much more than that. It adds a lot to our lives,” Quinn said.

“It’s really been a lifesaver for people who need to socialize but haven’t gotten anywhere to go to socialize… I think a lot of people are like brothers and sisters. Plus, my wife doesn’t have to cook for lunch,” Carter added.

Contributing: Aubrey Shafter, KSL TV