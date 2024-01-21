On the Site:
Hundreds rally, calling on legislature to ‘Save our Great Salt Lake’

Jan 20, 2024, 9:06 PM | Updated: 9:19 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of people are calling on the legislature to take bolder steps to protect the Great Salt Lake.

A rally, led by the “Save Our Great Salt Lake” coalition, took place on the steps of the Capitol Saturday afternoon. People of all ages gathered carrying posters, some even carrying puppets to represent the wildlife that inhabit the area.

People like Ashley Muhlestein frequently visits the lake she said she’s seen firsthand how much water has diminished.

“It takes a lot longer to get out to the water,” Muhlestein said.

Muhlestein said it made her emotional to see the amount of people “who care” about the lake.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who came and this is just a moment to really be present for to show the lake that we’re here for (it) and to show each other that no one’s alone in this movement,” said Nan Seymour, a poet and member of the coalition.

The rally comes days after the Office of the Great Salt Lake Commissioner unveiled a plan to get the lake back to a healthy elevation level over the next 30 years.

(Brianna Chavez, KSL TV) (Brianna Chavez, KSL TV) (Brianna Chavez, KSL TV) (Brianna Chavez, KSL TV)

Seymour believes more can be done on getting water to the lake directly, as soon as possible.

“I respect the serious efforts and to really acknowledge good work has been done and yet we need to bring so much more focus and attention,” she said. “There are really good initiatives that lawmakers have done for the last few years. But now we just don’t have enough time to go that slowly, we get to get more serious.”

The coalition has been demonstrating “the love” for the lake outside the Capitol at 8 a.m. and at 5 p.m. and will continue to do so Monday through Friday until the end of the legislative session. The coalition has also scheduled days for lobbying effort. You can learn more by clicking here.

