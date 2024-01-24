Students to return to Canyon View Middle School after carbon monoxide evacuation

CEDAR CITY — Canyon View Middle School will be returning to in-person learning on Wednesday after multiple tests cleared the building safe for occupancy.

On Sunday, the Iron County School District announced the school would switch to remote learning on Monday and Tuesday, while testing was conducted on the school’s carbon monoxide detectors.

Last Thursday, the school was evacuated after 25 individuals were treated for carbon monoxide exposure.

Tuesday’s testing included detectors in every classroom, hallway and public area. The test results concluded that all detectors are functionally normally.

“The district would not open the school unless we knew it to be safe” said Iron County School District Superintendent Dr. Lance Hatch in a news release. “These are our students, our colleagues and for many of us, our own family members. We would not knowingly put those we love — or those trusted to our care — in harm’s way.”

Over the weekend, the building had been deemed safe six different times by three different entities.

The district said that school attendance is an individual matter, and that parents will make the final decision whether to send their children to school, or keep them home. The district has an online school option for anyone who feels it is unsafe to return to school.

The district also said there have been no concerning carbon monoxide levels since Thursday, and plans are in place to have the emergency crews at the school Wednesday morning.