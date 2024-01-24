On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

One-on-one conversation with newest Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jan 23, 2024, 6:39 PM | Updated: 7:30 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The newest Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said he is still feeling shocked, overwhelmed, and humbled by his new calling.

Elder Patrick Kearon was called on Dec. 7 to fill the vacancy of President M. Russell Ballard. Elder Kearon is 62 years old, making him the youngest Apostle in the current Quorum of the Twelve.

“Deep shock in relation to the call,” he said. “I don’t know that there are words that can describe how overwhelming, just overwhelming that was [when I was called], and that hasn’t left.”

Elder Kearon’s new assignment is a lifetime calling, much different than his previous calling as a General Authority Seventy.

“As a General Authority Seventy, you serve until you’re 70. And so we were looking forward seven and a half years and thinking well, ‘Will we be going back to England? Will we stay here? What will we do?’” he said.

Elder Kearon’s call came the day before he was to speak at the graduation ceremonies at Brigham Young University’s Hawaii campus. The busyness of that time actually helped calm the nerves, he said.

Kearon speaking to KSL TV's Dan Rascon.

Kearon speaking to KSL TV’s Dan Rascon. (KSL TV)

Elder Kearon was born in England and raised in the United Kingdom and the Middle East, which is dealing with turmoil and war.

“Love thy neighbor as thyself. If we started just with that, imagine the difference there would be in the world and imagine the peace that would follow, the calm that would ensue, the healing that would be brought,” he said.

For those leaving the Church or not wanting to be a part of organized religion, he said the answer is still Jesus Christ.

“Our job is probably, to connect them, help them find the stepping stones that connect them with their Father in Heaven and Savior, that they find that source of light, the source of truth, the source of peace, and joy and comfort, that they connect with that,” Elder Kearon said.

That means building bridges with people of all faiths and walks of life.

“We have to be bridge builders following the example of Jesus Christ. He was the ultimate bridge builder. We’ve got to get better at speaking to those of other faiths. Sometimes we’re good at that, and sometimes we’re not so good, but we can all get better,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints line up to attend a session of the dedic...

Sicily Stanton, KSL.com

Elder D. Todd Christofferson dedicates Orem Utah Temple

Latter-day Saints gathered Sunday to witness Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicate the Orem Utah Temple just seven days after he dedicated the Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple.

2 days ago

(photo: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Eliza Pace

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces two new leaders in the Presidency of the Seventy

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced two leadership changes in the Presidency of the Seventy. 

6 days ago

The exterior of the Taylorsville Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Mark Jones

Dedication and open house dates announced for the Taylorsville Utah Temple

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that the Taylorsville Utah Temple will be dedicated on June 2.

7 days ago

(Photo: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Eliza Pace

Multiple Temple Square plaza areas to reopen on Saturday; art installation announced

Several plaza areas of Temple Square will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 6.

20 days ago

Rabbi Avremi Zippel and three others held signs at the Utah Jazz game hosting the Dallas Mavericks ...

Debbie Worthen

Rabbis asked to take down Jewish pride signs at Utah Jazz game

In a surprising turn of events during last night's Utah Jazz game against the Dallas Mavericks, a group of Utah Jazz fans found themselves at the center of controversy after being asked to take down signs that read "I'm Jewish and proud."

21 days ago

Pope Francis blesses a family as he presides over Christmas eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica at th...

Associated Press

Pope says ‘our hearts are in Bethlehem’ as he presides over the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s

Recalling Jesus’ birth in a stable in Bethlehem, Pope Francis in a Christmas Eve homily said that “the clash of arms even today" prevents Jesus “from finding room in the world.”

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

One-on-one conversation with newest Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints