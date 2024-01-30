Search efforts underway for missing woman in American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK — Utah County search and rescue crews are looking for a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing Tuesday.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a report that the woman went hiking Sunday and has not been seen since. Her car was found in a parking lot near Tibble Fork Reservoir in American Fork Canyon.

Search and rescue crews, along with the sheriff’s office’s mounted posse are actively searching for the woman.

Tibble Fork Reservoir is located approximately 7 miles from the mouth of the canyon, at the end of state Route 144.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.