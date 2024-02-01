On the Site:
19-year-old dies in tragic fall near Caineville

Jan 31, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 5:56 pm

Jonathan Fielding (GoFundMe)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


CAINEVILLE, Wayne County — A young man died after falling at Moon Overlook near Caineville, Utah, on Jan. 27.

According to officials from Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4 p.m. on Jan 27, the man fell at Moon Overlook – a popular lookout spot in between Caineville and Hanksville. It is also called Moonscape Overlook.

A GoFundMe* identified the man as Jonathan Fielding.

Fielding, who is originally from out of state but living in Orem, went with two friends to take photos at the overlook.

Officials said Fielding got too close to the edge of the cliff and it gave way, crumbling below him.

It’s estimated he fell 200 feet.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

