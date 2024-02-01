19-year-old dies in tragic fall near Caineville

CAINEVILLE, Wayne County — A young man died after falling at Moon Overlook near Caineville, Utah, on Jan. 27.

According to officials from Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4 p.m. on Jan 27, the man fell at Moon Overlook – a popular lookout spot in between Caineville and Hanksville. It is also called Moonscape Overlook.

A GoFundMe* identified the man as Jonathan Fielding.

Fielding, who is originally from out of state but living in Orem, went with two friends to take photos at the overlook.

Officials said Fielding got too close to the edge of the cliff and it gave way, crumbling below him.

It’s estimated he fell 200 feet.

