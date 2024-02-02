Community mourns sudden loss of Roosevelt police officer, husband and father

ROOSEVELT — Community members in Duchesne County are mourning the unexpected loss of a police officer.

Cpl. Cody Barton, 39, of the Roosevelt City Police Department, died at home on Sunday morning, according to Roosevelt City Police Chief Mark J. Watkins.

“He was my rock and he was my person and he filled in all the gaps that I couldn’t fill in,” said Sarah Barton, Cody Barton’s wife of 11 years. “Cody was an amazing officer that loved what he did, loved the officers, and loved the communities that he served.”

Cody Barton’s 13-year career started with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer followed by service in Vernal and Wasatch County. Two years ago, he joined the Roosevelt police force with Watkins.

“In the many years I’ve been in law enforcement, I haven’t run across an officer quite like him, that has shown the caliber of professionalism and example and it’s not only a loss for my department but a definite loss for me as well,” Watkins said.

The Roosevelt City Police Department currently employs 16 officers.

“This is a hole that I don’t think we will be able to fill,” Watkins said.

As a K-9 officer, Cody Barton’s service was intertwined with his family life.

“He loved his canines because he said he was taking drugs off the street for his kids and their friends,” Sarah Barton said.

Cody Barton loved cheering for the San Francisco 49ers but his greatest pride was his family. Cody Barton was a father to four children.

“His most important calling was as a dad and a husband and that’s what brought the joy into his life,” Sarah Barton said. “His legacy, I believe, will grow through his kids and their service to the community.”

Cody Barton’s family suspects he suffered a medical emergency Sunday morning after coming home from a night shift. Police are waiting for results from the medical examiner’s office.

Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. at the stake center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Duchesne, located at 901 N. 500 East.

Viewings will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Hullinger Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. and Monday at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. His burial will be at the Roosevelt Memorial Park.