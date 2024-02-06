On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
UHP trooper rescues three dogs off a highway

Feb 6, 2024, 2:52 PM

UHP trooper Quintana with the three dogs inside his car. (Utah Highway Patrol)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


MAGNA — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper got three loose dogs off of state Route 201 on Saturday afternoon.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told KSL that trooper Quintana found the dogs roaming around on S.R. 201 near 8000 West at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Roden said that Quintana shadowed the dogs for a bit as they roamed the road, and with the help of a bystander, they got the dogs into Quintana’s patrol car.

Salt Lake County Animal Services says the three dogs were transported to one of its locations and are being taken care of while they look for the owners of the three dogs.

“As a friendly reminder, it’s always important to have a collar with identification tags and a microchip with up-to-date contact information for your furry companions,” Salt Lake County Animal Services said in a Facebook post.

