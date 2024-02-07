1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash south of Moab, closing US 191

MOAB — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a collision on Highway 191 just south of Moab.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said there was a head-on collision between a Toyota Camry and a Chevy Equinox. Roden said 191, the main route through the town of Moab, is closed in both directions and said at approximately 9:30 p.m. that the closure could last for quite some time.

The collision was at mile marker 120, where Spanish Trail Road crosses 191.

It’s a highly used route for traffic in eastern Utah that heads into Mexico in the south and Wyoming in the north.

Southbound traffic near Moab can detour via Spanish Valley at the Shell while Northbound traffic can route around Sunny Acres. Grand County’s responded to the crash.

The age and sex of the crash victims is not known, nor are the circumstances that led to the crash.