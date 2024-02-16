On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Intermountain program helps seniors fight joint pain, recover from surgery

Feb 15, 2024, 5:54 PM | Updated: 6:02 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

MURRAY – Ruth Norton has had her fair share of health challenges, including double-knee surgery, open-heart surgery, and breast cancer.

But it’s her focus on fitness that’s helped her get back on track.

“I feel better now than I did before anything happened to me,” she said.

The 72-year-old is an active participant in Intermountain Health’s ArthroFit program, a course designed to help senior patients prevent, prepare for, and recover from surgery. The classes are led by skilled instructors and trainers who help the patients through various joint-protective exercises.

“It’s a circuit-type format,” said Dale Aguirre, manager of the TOSH Arthritis Clinic. “They’ll go to a station, perform the exercises and then rotate to the different stations. It’s a whole-body approach – we know it takes the entire body to have greater health and to progress that patient back to doing their things that they like to do.”

Aguirre said the goal of ArthroFit is to keep seniors moving.

ArthroFit gym is an Intermountain program to help seniors fight joint pain and recover from surgery. (KSL TV) ArthroFit gym is an Intermountain program to help seniors fight joint pain and recover from surgery. (KSL TV) Ruth Norton uses the ArthroFit gym to help senior patients prevent, prepare for and recover from surgery. (KSL TV) Ruth Norton uses the ArthroFit gym to help senior patients prevent, prepare for and recover from surgery. (KSL TV)

“When someone starts to have pain, your natural response is to stop doing things, which is probably the worst thing you can do for yourself,” he said. “We show them that they can move, and that it’s not too painful and it’s really beneficial, and they actually see a huge decrease in pain, some to the point where they will opt out of surgery because they start feeling so well.”

Norton said staying active allows her to continue to do what she loves.

“This changed my life and how I treat my body and how I look at life,” she said. “It’s made all the difference in the world. I’m able to play hard with my grandchildren and chase them around the yard and just have a ball.”

The Intermountain TOSH ArthroFit program offers both in-person and virtual classes. To see if ArthroFit is a good fit for you, call 801-314-2210 or visit intermountainhealth.org.

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

...

Emma Benson

‘The place we love isn’t healthy’: Millcreek couple weighs decision of moving due to poor air quality

No one is immune to the dangers of air pollution. What if you had to choose between staying in Utah while risking a premature death, or leaving behind family, your career, and your roots to move somewhere new for the sake of your health? One Millcreek couple is facing that exact scenario. #yourlifeyourhealth

7 days ago

Jayde St. Clair (left) with her newborn child being held by her husband....

Emma Benson

How childbirth education classes can help moms prepare for labor

Intermountain Health is offering prenatal courses for parents that cover everything from pregnancy to labor and delivery to postpartum care.

14 days ago

Steve Adams on dialysis...

Emma Benson

Are you at risk for kidney disease? 

Steve Adams is not afraid of making friends, even at the dialysis center. 

21 days ago

Chris and Amy Pendleton chat in their Midway home. Doctors are treating Chris Pendleton's advanced ...

Emma Benson

New treatment helps Midway man live with advanced prostate cancer

Approximately one out of eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. Chris Pendleton, of Midway, was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. Thanks to a new treatment, he can continue to enjoy doing the things he loves.

28 days ago

FILE —  Respiratory virus illness activity continues to increase across the US. (Joe Burbank/Orl...

Emma Benson

‘Not viruses to mess around with’: Experts urge caution during ongoing ‘tripledemic’

Experts say though not as severe as last year, this winter we're seeing another "tripledemic" – rising cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV in Utah.

1 month ago

...

Emma Benson

Safe on the slopes: how to prevent winter sports injuries

Winter sports are a great way to have some fun during the cold months, but whether you're a novice or an expert, it's important to be aware of the risk of injury.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Intermountain program helps seniors fight joint pain, recover from surgery