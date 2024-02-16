On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
GUN VIOLENCE

House party gunman sentenced for killing 19-year-old Kelly Glaubensklee

Feb 15, 2024, 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:10 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family says justice was not served as the man who murdered their teenage son at a South Jordan graduation party in 2021 was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison.

The family of Kelly Glaubensklee, who was 19 when he was killed, asked 3rd District Judge Kara Pettit to impose the maximum sentence for the murder and weapon charges Anthony Rendon was convicted of, which would have totaled at least 48 years in prison.

Judge Pettit handed down a sentence of 15 years to life for the 1st-degree felony murder conviction and three to five years for one of the eleven-degree felony charges of discharge of a firearm, the other ten to run concurrently.

Anthony Rendon with his lawyers in the courtroom.

Anthony Rendon with his lawyers in the courtroom. (KSL TV)

“No, no justice, in my mind, it wasn’t served today,” said James Glaubensklee. “As far as I’m concerned, Utah is a state where you can murder people and do a minimum amount of time and get away with it.”

James Glaubensklee was one of several family members who addressed the court during sentencing on Thursday. He spoke about the ripple effect of sadness and anxiety Kelly’s death has had on his family.

“Our family is not complete now, it’s just not, it’s not complete,” he said. “Kelly was my only son; he was going to carry on our name that’s been taken from us; I wake up every day struggling without him.”

James and Katie Glaubensklee speaking about the judgement.

James and Katie Glaubensklee speaking about the judgment. (KSL TV)

 

Rendon’s attorney claims that his actions on June 6, 2021, were in self-defense. They say Rendon, who was 18 then, was at a party when his friends got into a fight. They left but then returned, and the fighting continued.

They say Rendon and two of his friends got into a car, at which point people at the party started attacking the vehicle. Rendon’s attorneys claim that out of fear, he then fired 13 shots out of the window, killing Glaubensklee.

“The gravity and circumstances of these offenses are significant. You took somebody’s life, as it has been said. You are lucky you didn’t take more lives,” Pettit said. “Thirteen shots with hollow point bullets is, is, very lucky you don’t have more than one death because of that conduct.”

Family and friends of Kelly outside of the courtroom with a post of him

Family and friends of Kelly outside of the courtroom with a post of him. (KSL TV)

During sentencing, Rendon read a statement to the court in which he apologized to the Glaubensklee family for his actions.

“I regret every day that goes by; I regret everything that has happened that night; this is not what Kelly’s future held, and not what Kelly’s life should look like,” he said.

Friends and family of Glaubensklee filled the courtroom, wearing t-shirts with his photo. Many were in tears as the impact statements were read and Rendon addressed the court.

“I want to ask from the bottom of my heart for forgiveness from Kelly and his family and friends, and I want to let the family know I’m truly sorry for their loss,” Rendon continued.

Family and friends wearing Kelly's face on their shirts.

Family and friends wearing Kelly’s face on their shirts. (KSL TV)

Glaubensklee’s loved ones said he had a light with a bright future ahead of him and said today’s sentence did not give them closure.

“There is nothing that can mend this, nothing I can do to get his grey face, limp body, and cold lips out of my brain,” said Nate Hansen, Glaubensklee’s close friend who was with him the night he died. “And there is no form of punishment that would ever be comparable with this.”

Glaubensklee’s family said the sentencing is not what they requested, and they will continue fighting for justice.

“This isn’t over for us, this is just another hurdle we’ve made it over for us,” said Katie Glaubensklee, Kelly’s mother. “We have a lot of healing to do, which is a lifetime for us.”

Kelly Glaubensklee (Family photo) Kelly Glaubensklee (Family photo) Kelly Glaubensklee (Family photo) Kelly Glaubensklee (Family photo) Kelly Glaubensklee (Family photo) Kelly Glaubensklee (Family photo) Kelly Glaubensklee (Family photo)

House party gunman sentenced for killing 19-year-old Kelly Glaubensklee