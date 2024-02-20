On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
GUN VIOLENCE

Tooele man shot and killed by 9-year-old family member

Feb 20, 2024, 10:38 AM | Updated: 1:04 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


TOOELE — A man was shot and killed by a 9-year-old child and family member on Friday.

The Tooele Police Department said they were dispatched to the area of 380 W Millcreek Way to respond to a 32-year-old male who was reported unconscious and bleeding.

Cpl. Colbey Bentley with Tooele Police Department said officers discovered the man had suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to a Salt Lake area hospital in extremely critical condition.

An investigation into the death is underway and police have arrested a 9-year-old family member.

The 32-year-old man later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Bentley said the investigations department was busy on Tuesday interviewing different family members and neighbors. He said this is a first of its kind for the community and potentially the state. 

“In my 8-year career, I’ve never seen a situation like this. I know many officers who have been here their entire career have never seen – [something] like this: a homicide and potentially someone being so young involved in it,” Bentley said. “A situation like this where you have one family member potentially being killed by another, you don’t just lose that one family member, you lose two family members. The impact’s not just felt by the family, but the community in general.”

Police did not elaborate on the relationship between the man and the 9-year-old child, and only stated that the two were family members.

“Due to the extremely sensitive nature of this case and the ages of those involved, we are not able to release more information at this time. There is no threat to the public at this time,” a statement from police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Karah Brackin contributed to this report. 

