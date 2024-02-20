Church of Jesus Christ announces name change for Provo temple

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that the temple serving BYU students and missionaries at the Provo Utah Missionary Training Center, along with other members, will be renamed as part of its reconstruction.

The temple now known as the Provo Utah Temple will be called the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple.

After over 50 years, the temple is closing on Saturday and will be reconstructed and given a completely new look, similar to the renovation of the Ogden Temple which was completed almost 10 years ago.

The temple sits at the mouth of Rock Canyon and when rebuilt, it will meet current seismic codes and will also have energy-efficient systems.

The church said in Tuesday’s press release that while the temple is closed, members of the church living in the temple district for the temple are encouraged to attend other temples.

President Russell M. Nelson announced that the temple would be reconstructed during the October 2021 general conference.

“Whenever any kind of upheaval occurs in your life, the safest place to be spiritually is living inside your temple covenants!” he said during the general conference.