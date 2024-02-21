St. George police arrest man wanted in connection with Colorado attempted murder case

ST. GEORGE — A call about a suspicious vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in St. George ended with a couple of arrests, including one person wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Colorado.

According to a police booking affidavit, Washington County officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at about 9 pm. Sunday. Police say they found two women smoking marijuana in a white van with windows rolled down in a Walmart parking lot.

A third person, 39-year-old Joshua Stephen Williamson, came out of the Walmart and tried to get in the van as well, according to the affidavit.

Police say they detained all three people and searched the van, finding baggies of materials consistent with heroin, methamphetamine, synthetic fentanyl and marijuana. They also say they found 18 credit cards and four driver’s licenses, with names not matching any of the passengers, according to booking affidavits.

One of the women, Nicole Huggins, 34, admitted that the group had traveled down from Colorado, stopping in Las Vegas where a man named AJ organized a series of car break-ins at night, police say.

Williamson was booked in the Washington County jail on the warrant for the alleged attempted murder out of Colorado, and for investigation of unlawful possession of financial transaction cards, possession of three or more ID documents of another, false information to a police officer, receiving stolen property under $500, and possession of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Higgins was booked into jail for investigation of possession of financial transaction cards, possession of three or more ID documents of another, possession of a forged device, receiving stolen property under $500, possession of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and suspected fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

St. George police did not immediately respond with information on the second woman.