On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Police expert: 9-year-old arrested in Tooele homicide investigation not too young to be charged

Feb 20, 2024, 11:14 PM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — A homicide investigation in Tooele is proving so shocking, that even the most seasoned police veterans say they’ve never seen anything like it.

The fact that it involves a young child, police experts tell KSL TV, will play a huge factor in how the case moves forward.

Officers arrested a 9-year-old after the child’s family member – his dad, according to neighbors – was found shot in the head and later died.

“I know many officers who have been here for their entire career, have never seen a situation like this involving a homicide, and potentially someone being so young, being involved in it,” said Tooele City Police Cpl. Colbey Bentley.

Chris Bertram, a retired deputy chief of police not connected to the case, can say the same.

“That is one of the youngest I’ve heard about here in Utah,” he said.

Bertram, who is also a criminal justice associate professor and owns a private investigation consulting company, called the situation ‘horrific and tragic.’

Police got the call Friday evening, of a man found bleeding from the head at a home in Tooele. Neighbors tell KSL the father and son rented a room in the home, and hadn’t lived there long.

The 32-year-old, according to police, was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Tooele City police Tuesday weren’t able to release much about the shooting or death, including confirming the relationship between the child and adult.

How the investigation will likely proceed

Bertram explained what investigators would be considering as they conduct interviews – including of the 9-year-old with a guardian present – and figure out what unfolded.

“We look at things that are just pure accidents. You know, an act of God or an accident,” Bertram said. “We also then look at, is it negligent? Is it criminally negligent?”

If an action is deemed criminal, he explained that further considerations include if someone was being reckless, or if they had intention.

“If it’s homicide, there has to be an intention as part of that action. It can’t just be an accident,” Bertram said.

Whatever investigators initially found in this case, led them to that arrest. Bertram said the child wouldn’t be too young to face charges. The cutoff for that is usually eight or younger, he said.

“Because of the age, he is going to be dealt with by the juvenile justice system,” Bertram said. “He’s going to be dealt with in juvenile court, and because of a change in state law just a few years ago, they can keep jurisdiction over him until he’s 25.”

Bentley said he can’t comment on if charges have been filed in the homicide investigation.

He also could not comment on if the man was found with more than one gunshot wound, or any other injuries.

They’re still conducting interviews, as they figure out what led to the horrifying discovery in the small, tight-knit community.

“There’s so much work that goes into talking to neighbors, family members,” Bentley said. “And just going from there, seeing if there was a specific breaking point or, you know, if there was some sort of misunderstanding or something that led up to this point.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Sandy police confirmed Tuesday that they made 19 arrests in a suspected identity theft ring with as...

Andrew Adams

Sandy police break up ID theft and fraud ring with as many as 200 victims around the state

Sandy police confirmed Tuesday that they made 19 arrests in a suspected identity theft ring with as many as 200 victims around the state.

4 hours ago

A call about a suspicious vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in St. George ended with a couple of arr...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

St. George police arrest man wanted in connection with Colorado attempted murder case

A call about a suspicious vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in St. George ended with a couple of arrests, including one person wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Colorado.

7 hours ago

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JULY 26: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb...

Associated Press

Ex-FBI informant charged with lying about Bidens had Russian intelligence contacts, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a former FBI informant charged with making up a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden had contacts with officials affiliated with Russian intelligence.

11 hours ago

The Cache County Clerk/Auditor's office moved their elections center into a much larger space this ...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Cache County election worker faces felony accusing him of forging election document

A Cache County election worker was charged Friday with doctoring accuracy tests for voting tabulation machines.

12 hours ago

The Tooele Police Department...

Eliza Pace

Tooele man shot and killed by 9-year-old family member

A man was shot and killed by a 9-year-old child and family member on Friday.

16 hours ago

Ruby Franke (left) and Jodi Hildebrandt (right) as they separate enter the Fifth District Court Hou...

Josh Ellis and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

‘8 Passengers’ mom Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt sentenced for aggravated child abuse

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt were sentenced to prison time Tuesday after both pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Police expert: 9-year-old arrested in Tooele homicide investigation not too young to be charged