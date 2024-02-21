Police expert: 9-year-old arrested in Tooele homicide investigation not too young to be charged

TOOELE — A homicide investigation in Tooele is proving so shocking, that even the most seasoned police veterans say they’ve never seen anything like it.

The fact that it involves a young child, police experts tell KSL TV, will play a huge factor in how the case moves forward.

Officers arrested a 9-year-old after the child’s family member – his dad, according to neighbors – was found shot in the head and later died.

“I know many officers who have been here for their entire career, have never seen a situation like this involving a homicide, and potentially someone being so young, being involved in it,” said Tooele City Police Cpl. Colbey Bentley.

Chris Bertram, a retired deputy chief of police not connected to the case, can say the same.

“That is one of the youngest I’ve heard about here in Utah,” he said.

Bertram, who is also a criminal justice associate professor and owns a private investigation consulting company, called the situation ‘horrific and tragic.’

Police got the call Friday evening, of a man found bleeding from the head at a home in Tooele. Neighbors tell KSL the father and son rented a room in the home, and hadn’t lived there long.

The 32-year-old, according to police, was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Tooele City police Tuesday weren’t able to release much about the shooting or death, including confirming the relationship between the child and adult.

How the investigation will likely proceed

Bertram explained what investigators would be considering as they conduct interviews – including of the 9-year-old with a guardian present – and figure out what unfolded.

“We look at things that are just pure accidents. You know, an act of God or an accident,” Bertram said. “We also then look at, is it negligent? Is it criminally negligent?”

If an action is deemed criminal, he explained that further considerations include if someone was being reckless, or if they had intention.

“If it’s homicide, there has to be an intention as part of that action. It can’t just be an accident,” Bertram said.

Whatever investigators initially found in this case, led them to that arrest. Bertram said the child wouldn’t be too young to face charges. The cutoff for that is usually eight or younger, he said.

“Because of the age, he is going to be dealt with by the juvenile justice system,” Bertram said. “He’s going to be dealt with in juvenile court, and because of a change in state law just a few years ago, they can keep jurisdiction over him until he’s 25.”

Bentley said he can’t comment on if charges have been filed in the homicide investigation.

He also could not comment on if the man was found with more than one gunshot wound, or any other injuries.

They’re still conducting interviews, as they figure out what led to the horrifying discovery in the small, tight-knit community.

“There’s so much work that goes into talking to neighbors, family members,” Bentley said. “And just going from there, seeing if there was a specific breaking point or, you know, if there was some sort of misunderstanding or something that led up to this point.”