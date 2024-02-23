Driver dead after experiencing a medical emergency, Draper police say

DRAPER — A person has died after experiencing a medical issue while driving Thursday night.

Lt. Willie with the Draper Police Department said the crash happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. on 12300 S. State Street.

According to police, the driver was suffering a medical emergency, causing their car to roll over the medium and crash on the road.

Willie said an off-duty paramedic pulled the driver out and performed CPR and first aid until first responders arrived. Paramedics continued lifesaving efforts for 30 minutes, but the driver was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that the driver may have been experiencing a seizure.