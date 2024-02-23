On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

A former funeral home owner has been arrested after a corpse lay in a hearse for 2 years

Feb 23, 2024, 1:26 PM | Updated: 2:38 pm

FILE - The residence where a former funeral home owner kept a deceased women's body in a hearse for...

FILE - The residence where a former funeral home owner kept a deceased women's body in a hearse for two years as well as the remains of 30 cremated people is shown Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in southwest Denver. Miles Harford, a former funeral home owner accused of hiding a woman's corpse in the back of a hearse for two years and hoarding the cremated remains of at least 30 people, was arrested Thursday night, Feb. 22, 2024, authorities said. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File(
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — A former funeral home owner accused of hiding a woman’s corpse in the back of a hearse for two years and hoarding the cremated remains of at least 30 people has been arrested, authorities said.

Thursday night’s arrest of Miles Harford, 33, is the latest allegation of misconduct by Colorado funeral home owners, a string that includes the discovery of nearly 200 decomposing bodies at a funeral home. The horrifying finds have underscored the laxness of state funeral home regulations and pressed lawmakers to try to strengthen the laws.

A grisly scene of urns stashed around the Harford property, from the crawl space to the hearse where the woman’s body lay under blankets, was uncovered in early February during a court-ordered eviction at his home, police said.

Harford owned Apollo Funeral and Cremation Services in the Denver suburb of Littleton, police have said, and the hoarded cremains appear to be those of people who died from 2012 to 2021. The funeral home has been closed since September 2022.

A warrant lists potential charges of abuse of a corpse, forgery of the death certificate, and theft of the money paid for the woman’s cremation, though Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said previously that other charges are possible.

Police initially said Harford was cooperative when the arrest warrant was announced last week. But by Thursday, police couldn’t find him and offered a $2,000 award for information leading to his arrest.

Available court documents did not yet list a defense attorney who could comment on Harford’s behalf. No voicemail was set up at a telephone listing for Harford, and he has not responded to emails seeking comment.

Denver Police Cmdr. Matt Clark previously said, in an interview before an arrest warrant was issued, that Harford acknowledged to police that he owed money to several crematories in the area and that none would cremate the 63-year-old woman’s body, so he decided to store it in the hearse. Her family told investigators they were given what they believed were the woman’s ashes, which have been turned over to a medical examiner’s office.

Harford’s arrest follows the discovery of 190 decaying bodies in a bug-infested building run by the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colorado, about two hours south of Denver.

A married couple who owned Return to Nature are awaiting trial in Colorado Springs following their arrest last year on allegations they gave fake ashes to relatives of the deceased. The operators of another funeral home in the western Colorado city of Montrose received federal prison sentences last year for mail fraud after they were accused of selling body parts and distributing fake ashes.

Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

This image provided by the Denver Police Department shows Miles Harford. Denver police are asking f...

Associated Press

Denver police search a former funeral home owner who kept the cremated remains of at least 30 people

Denver police are asking for the public's help in finding a former funeral home owner who they say kept a woman's body in a hearse for two years and also kept the cremated remains of at least 30 people.

22 hours ago

Sandy police car...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com and Garna Mejia, KSLTV.com

Sandy man charged with shooting family member with BB gun, then killing his dog

A man in Sandy is accused of shooting his uncle with a BB gun and setting a room on fire, killing his uncle's dog.

23 hours ago

Vincent Van Gogh's painting "Self Portrait with a Straw Hat" is displayed at the exhibit "Vincent V...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

California man accused of defrauding Utah woman with fake van Gogh, Dali, Monet paintings

A California jeweler is accused of defrauding a Utah woman out of hundreds of thousands of dollars of jewelry, watches and other items by giving her paintings he said were made by Vincent van Gogh, Salvador Dali and Claude Monet but turned out to be fake.

23 hours ago

generic emergency lights...

Eliza Pace

Utah Airbnb host charged with sexually assaulting renter

A man was charged with sexually assaulting a 58-year-old woman who was staying at his Airbnb. 

1 day ago

The mug shots of Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt obtained by KSL on Feb. 21 2024. It's expected th...

Shelby Lofton

Long-term therapy expected for Ruby Franke, Jodi Hildebrandt’s young victims

After their mother, Ruby Franke, and previous counselor Jodi Hildebrandt were sentenced for aggravated child abuse, it's expected the Franke children will need long-term therapy to heal from the trauma they've endured.

2 days ago

Susan Orifici...

Cary Schwanitz

Repairs planned for vandalized headstones at Grantsville City Cemetery

Representatives from the Grantsville Public Works Department and the State Historic Preservation Office met with the mayor this week to discuss repairing several damaged headstones at the city’s cemetery.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

A former funeral home owner has been arrested after a corpse lay in a hearse for 2 years