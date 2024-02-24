On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
GUN VIOLENCE

Salt Lake City man charged with credit union robbery

Feb 23, 2024, 8:05 PM

Pair of handcuffs on a black bacthroom...

FILE — Handcuffs. (Pixaby)

(Pixaby)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Almost two weeks after the robbery of a Cyprus Credit Union in West Valley, a federal grand jury in Salt Lake City voted to indict Joey Shaun Symond, 44, formally charging him with the crime.  

According to a police affidavit, Symond walked into the Cyprus Credit Union at 3432 W. 3500 South on Feb. 10. He then went over to a teller station, and “passed the teller a handwritten note saying ‘I got a gun hand over the money or (you’re) dead.'”  


During the investigation, the Unified Police Department received a call from a person identified as a relative of Symonds who said that he was “at their house claiming to have robbed a Cyprus Credit Union approximately two hours later,” according to the affidavit.

UPD units arrived and positively identified Symonds as the suspect in the robbery, and “a large amount of cash was seized during his arrest,” according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.

Symonds has a record dating back to 1999, including an arrest for robbery in 2009, a charge that was later dismissed without prejudice.

A two-day jury will be held in Salt Lake City on Apr. 26.

The DOJ statement said that the case “was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.”

