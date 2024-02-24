On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Cedar City math tutor accused of recording a student in the restroom

Feb 23, 2024, 9:02 PM | Updated: 9:03 pm

silver cuffs on a black background...

FILE — Handcuffs. (Pixaby)

(Pixaby)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

CEDAR CITY — A math tutor in Cedar City was arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony, on Thursday.  

Peter Grant Schellenberg, 28, was booked into the Iron County jail on Thursday night, following an investigation from the Cedar City Police Department.

According to a police affidavit, a female student of Schellenberg’s went to his apartment for a tutoring lesson on Feb. 12. During the lesson, the victim stepped out to use the restroom, and “saw what she believed to be a hand holding a cell phone under the crack of the door.” The victim then described “the movements of the hand and phone as if someone was trying to position the phone to take a picture or video inside the bathroom.”

During this time, there were multiple other people in the apartment, including “Schellenberg’s wife and their two young children,” according to the affidavit.

The victim disclosed this incident to her parents, and the parents went over to confront Schellenberg, the affidavit states.

“When they demanded to see his phone, he did not ask why or seem surprised by the allegations that he had photographed or recorded their daughter in the bathroom,” according to the affidavit.

During the investigation, a search warrant was filed for “any and all electronic devices that may be used to manufacture, create, produce, store, or transfer an electronic image or information,” as well as “any cell phones, computers such as (laptops), external hard drives, thumb drives, and or any other electronic storage devices,” according to the affidavit. This warrant resulted in the seizure of “several laptop computers, many thumb drives and four cell phones.”

Schellenberg was then asked for an interview with the police, during which he “stated that he did take a video under (the) bathroom door,” as well as “that he has an addiction to pornography since he was a teenager.”

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Pair of handcuffs on a black bacthroom...

Alexander Campbell

Salt Lake City man charged with credit union robbery

A grand jury has voted to charge a local man with the robbery of a Cyprus Credit union.

1 hour ago

Joey Skelton, a school bus driver for a Utah school is receiving a thank you poster and an award fo...

Emma Benson

School bus driver hailed as hero for saving student lives after car ignored bus stop arm

A Jordan School District bus driver is being praised after he prevented a possible tragedy from happening to students. 

1 hour ago

A boy leads a band through a community near Manila, Philippines....

Dan Rascon

Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints bring water to Filipino community

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped to build new water tanks for a small Filipino community that was in desperate need.

2 hours ago

Henry Sorenson fights a small fire with Midvale Fire Department....

Alex Cabrero

5-year-old cancer patient sworn in to Unified Fire Authority

A 5-year-old battling bone cancer was sworn in as a Unified Fire Authority firefighter just before a major surgery.

3 hours ago

The Larry H. Miller Company and Miller family unveiled renderings for the Power District, a nearly ...

Lindsay Aerts

MLB stadium financing plan gets House committee OK amid hotel industry concerns 

The plan to help finance a major league baseball stadium, and the area surrounding it on Salt Lake's west side, is moving forward at the Utah legislature.  

4 hours ago

A student competes in the Weber State Auto Tech Championship on Friday....

Mike Anderson

High school gearheads compete in Auto Technician Championship

High School seniors from all over Utah and one school from Oregon, showed off their skills in a automotive technician competition Friday.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Cedar City math tutor accused of recording a student in the restroom