Church releases location for the Vancouver Washington Temple and renderings for England, U.S. temples

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the site location of the Vancouver Washington Temple and the artistic renderings for temples in England, Nevada, and Texas.

On Monday, the Chuch said the Vancouver Washington Temple will be built on the northwest corner of SE 20th Street and SE Bybee Road intersection, Vancouver (Camas), Washington.

The temple will be a multistory structure, of approximately 43,000 square feet on a 15.11-acre site. The Church said this will be the city of Vancouver’s first temple.

According to the Church, there are five other temples announced or in operation in Washington. They are the Columbia River, Moses Lake, Seattle, Spokane, and Tacoma temples.

Three temple renderings

The Church released the temple rendering for a new place of worship in England.

The Birmingham England Temple was announced in April 2022 and will be built at 185-187 Penns Lane, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, England.

According to the Church, there are two other temples in the United Kingdom: the historic London England Temple and the Preston England Temple.

The renderings for the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple and the McKinney Texas Temple were also released.