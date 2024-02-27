On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Outdoor enthusiasts urged to use caution in the backcountry

Feb 27, 2024, 12:31 PM | Updated: 3:18 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The Utah Avalanche Center is urging those people heading into the backcountry to use extreme caution. 

The warning comes a day after, a skier was rescued after a human-triggered avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Skier severely injured following avalanche near Little Water Peak

“In the mountains, we are stacking up foot upon foot upon foot of snow,” said Craig Gordon, avalanche forecaster with the Utah Avalanche Center. 

These conditions are coming on the heels of a rescue Monday afternoon in Big Cottonwood Canyon, where four skiers triggered an avalanche at Little Water Peak.

Three of them were able to ski out, while one woman needed to be hoisted out. 

Gordon said in this case, the group did everything right, including having the right equipment to call for help.

“The rescue that’s performed within our group, of course, we’ve gotta get everything together,” Gordon said. “We’ve gotta get super solid and grounded, and then access the scene. In this case, assess our partners’ injuries and figure out the next course moving forward is gonna be.”

As of the last update, the woman is listed in serious condition with upper and lower extremities injures.

Gordon said the goal is to avoid avalanches all together.

“Wind drifts reactive to our additional weight that’s gonna be the main avalanche concern today,” Gordon said.

To check out the daily forecast, visit UtahAvalancheCenter.org. 

