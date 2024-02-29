Man accused of threatening police with gun in downtown Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is accused of threatening police officers with a loaded firearm Wednesday afternoon in downtown Salt Lake City.

Officer Brent Weisberg, spokesman for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told KSL TV that there had been two officers already in the area. They were assigned to the central Homeless Resource Center Squad. Weisberg said the squad’s directive is to remain visible if there is not an active call for service.

According to Weisberg, the man, later identified as 36-year-old Miles Moreland, approached officers near 151 E. 700 South, seemingly unprovoked. The man then pulled out the firearm and began threatening the officers. Weisberg did not say what threats were made or where the firearm was aimed.

“This was a dynamic situation for our officers but they did a remarkable job bringing the situation to a peaceful end,” Weisberg said. “This could have had a very different outcome.”

Moreland was taken into custody safely and officers confiscated the firearm that they said was loaded. Weisberg said SLCPD is working with the district attorney’s office to determine what charges the man should be booked on.