LOCAL NEWS

Utah high school student wins business grant

Feb 29, 2024, 2:42 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah high school student won a $3,000 grant to fund his new business venture.

Anda Xie repairs older appliances so they can be reused at a lower price.

The 15-year-old’s pitch caught the attention of folks at Frigo Cheese Heads.

He is one of 35 teens from across the country awarded the grant.

Other winning projects included an engineering program for girls and environmentally friendly pet toys.

Frigo Grants by Cary Schwanitz on Scribd

voting location...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

What is a caucus? How to vote in Utah’s Republican, Democratic presidential contests Tuesday

The November presidential election is still months away, but Utahns will have the chance to weigh in on who advances from each major party on March 5.

5 minutes ago

School bus stop sign Follow @danielmwoodruff...

Daniel Woodruff

Speeding in Utah school zones will cost a lot more under newly passed bill

The Utah Legislature has given final approval to a bill that significantly raises fines for speeding in a school zone or passing a stopped school bus.

32 minutes ago

Hill Air Force Base, Utah (KSL TV, Meghan Thackrey)...

Michael Houck

Plane makes emergency landing at Hill Air Force Base, pilot uninjured

A private military contractor had to make an emergency landing at Hill Air Force Base, forcing the airfield to close for the day.

57 minutes ago

Ryan Smith posted this image to X on Tuesday, showing a new NBA and NHL arena anchoring what he cal...

Josh Ellis

Lawmakers debate NHL arena funding as Church supports project’s potential to ‘revitalize downtown’

The Utah House of Representatives is continuing to discuss a bill to fund a National Hockey League stadium and “sports and entertainment” district in downtown Salt Lake City as the clock ticks down on the 2024 general legislative session.

2 hours ago

Snow in Little Cottonwood Canyon...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

WEATHER ALERT: Here’s what to expect as remnants of California blizzard head to Utah

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of the Wasatch Mountains, while other mountain areas in Utah's northern half are listed in a winter storm watch ahead of a storm that has the potential to deliver multiple feet of snow over the next few days.

3 hours ago

February, 29, otherwise know as leap year day, is shown on a calendar Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Ove...

Eliza Pace

Nine Leap Day deals and discounts

It's Leap Day and the extra day in February has some extra deals this year. 

5 hours ago

Utah high school student wins business grant