Utah high school student wins business grant

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah high school student won a $3,000 grant to fund his new business venture.

Anda Xie repairs older appliances so they can be reused at a lower price.

The 15-year-old’s pitch caught the attention of folks at Frigo Cheese Heads.

He is one of 35 teens from across the country awarded the grant.

Other winning projects included an engineering program for girls and environmentally friendly pet toys.

Frigo Grants by Cary Schwanitz on Scribd