Over 600,000 people donated $10.4 million at Giving Machines in 2023

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY — The iconic Giving Machines, put on by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, received $10.4 million in donations in 2023.

A record number of Giving Machines were set up in 61 locations around the world including Australia, Canada, Guatemala, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the United States. The red vending machines allow visitors to purchase meals, shelter, clothing, healthcare, education, crops, and livestock for those in need.

“In 2023, nearly 250 local and global nonprofit organizations participated. The nonprofits receive 100% of the contributions, which will be used to fulfill every donor’s purchased item,” a release from the Church stated.

This year, visitors could even enter the number “777” to purchase one of each item in the vending machine.

Over 600,000 individuals visited the giving machines contributing $10.4 million.

The Church released the following totals of 2023 donations:

More than 2 million meals will feed the hungry and 1,800 communities will receive fresh water.

Thousands of children will receive important education materials, including 11,000 backpacks or boxes of school supplies; 2,100 laptops or tablets; 2,200 scholarships and 9,300 reading books and textbooks.

More than 660,000 children will be vaccinated against polio and measles, and 8,500 hygiene kits will be distributed to refugees and others.

More than 2,000 abuse survivors, veterans and seniors will be provided safe shelter while they regain control of their lives.

Thousands of children will receive necessary clothing items, including 7,500 pairs of shoes, 6,800 pairs of socks, 4,100 items of winter clothing, 1,700 coats and 2,200 pajamas.

More than 17,000 goats, 125,000 chickens, 2,100 beehives, 1,500 pigs and 1,400 sheep will provide families with long-term nutrition and income potential.

Since the Giving Machines first launched in 2017, more than US$32 million has been collected.