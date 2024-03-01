On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Second man arrested in Logan child rape sting in a month

Mar 1, 2024, 4:34 PM | Updated: 4:35 pm

Handcuffs...

FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — A 27-year-old man is behind bars in Cache County after attempting to traffic who he believed was a 9-year-old girl, using the same methods that Logan police used to arrest another person on Feb. 7.

According to a police affidavit, the investigation begin in January 2024, when an undercover officer was posting to online forums in order to “locate and identify (people) in this community who want to sexually abuse and exploit children.”

George Carroll Carrington, 27, responded to posts on one of these forums “seeking a third person to engage in sexual activity with the (undercover officer) and his daughter,” the document states.

The affidavit then states that Carrington and the undercover officer planned for a meeting on Feb. 21, which was then rescheduled to Wednesday, when Carrington “offered to acquire a hotel room for (the group) to meet in and to purchase the (officer) a bottle of his favorite liquor.”

Once Carrington arrived, he was “arrested without incident,” and “consented to a search of his hotel room and phone,” where officers located two stuffed animals, two bags of candy, and a large bottle of liquor, according to the affidavit.

Carrington is being held at the Cache County Jail on a total of nine charges, one count of human trafficking of a child, a second-degree felony; five counts of sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony; and three counts of enticing a minor and first degree felony sexual activity, a second-degree felony.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Layton High School (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Layton High School student in custody after being found with a gun on school grounds

Police arrested a student after he was found with a weapon while at Layton High School Friday morning.

9 minutes ago

The seal of the Utah House of Representatives (Istvan Bartos, KSL News)...

Daniel Woodruff

Republicans tout legislative successes while Democrats criticize polarization

The Utah Legislature adjourns Friday night after a 45-day session that was jam-packed with hundreds of bills on various issues.

10 minutes ago

Blowing flags...

Brianna Chavez

Rocky Mountain Power prepared for strong winds that could cause power outages

With strong winds anticipated throughout much of the state this weekend, Rocky Mountain Power said crews are standing by, prepared for whatever damage may come.

20 minutes ago

Ogden Union Station plans...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com 

‘Preferred’ Union Station upgrade plan emerges; Ogden redevelopment plans coalescing

A more refined proposal for the redevelopment of the area around Ogden's iconic Union Station has emerged, another step forward in major changes to the core area of the city.

26 minutes ago

Motorists drive in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Dec. 1. The upper Cottonwood canyons could receive up t...

Carlysle Price

Weekend weather warning limits travel across the state

The US National Weather Service issued a high wind and winter storm warning for Utahn's this upcoming weekend as strong winds are forecasted along the Wasatch Front.

1 hour ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox speak at the Light the World Giving Machine launch in...

Eliza Pace

Over 600,000 people donated $10.4 million at Giving Machines in 2023

The famous Giving Machines, put on by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, received $10.4 million in donations in 2023.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Second man arrested in Logan child rape sting in a month