Second man arrested in Logan child rape sting in a month

LOGAN — A 27-year-old man is behind bars in Cache County after attempting to traffic who he believed was a 9-year-old girl, using the same methods that Logan police used to arrest another person on Feb. 7.

According to a police affidavit, the investigation begin in January 2024, when an undercover officer was posting to online forums in order to “locate and identify (people) in this community who want to sexually abuse and exploit children.”

George Carroll Carrington, 27, responded to posts on one of these forums “seeking a third person to engage in sexual activity with the (undercover officer) and his daughter,” the document states.

The affidavit then states that Carrington and the undercover officer planned for a meeting on Feb. 21, which was then rescheduled to Wednesday, when Carrington “offered to acquire a hotel room for (the group) to meet in and to purchase the (officer) a bottle of his favorite liquor.”

Once Carrington arrived, he was “arrested without incident,” and “consented to a search of his hotel room and phone,” where officers located two stuffed animals, two bags of candy, and a large bottle of liquor, according to the affidavit.

Carrington is being held at the Cache County Jail on a total of nine charges, one count of human trafficking of a child, a second-degree felony; five counts of sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony; and three counts of enticing a minor and first degree felony sexual activity, a second-degree felony.