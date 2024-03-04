Church missionary dies from unknown medical condition

SALT LAKE CITY — A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died, according to the church.

In a news release, the Church said Elder Mack Jared Chappell, 19, died Saturday of a “yet to be determined medical condition.” Chappell, of Sugar City, Idaho, was serving in the New Jersey Morristown Mission, and had been serving since July 2023.

The release further states that Chappell became unresponsive early Saturday morning and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The Church issued the following statement:

Our prayers are with Elder Chappell’s family, friends, and fellow missionaries, during this difficult time. May they each find solace and comfort in the Savior and His gospel, as they remember this faithful missionary.