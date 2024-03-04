Victim, gunman in SLC workplace shooting identified by police

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men involved in a workplace shooting on Sunday in Salt Lake City were identified by police.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the man killed was identified as 61-year-old Hay Ly. The shooter was identified as 56-year-old Miller Bin, an employee at the business.

The shooting occurred at Varex Imaging in the area of 1678 S. Pioneer Road around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The police department said that based on the preliminary information, detectives believe Bin shot Ly inside the business. After killing Ly, Bin went to the parking lot of the company’s property and shot and killed himself.

Officers recovered a firearm near Bin’s body. Police also conducted a sweep of the entire building to ensure there were no additional victims.

“Workplace violence can include physical, verbal, and psychological abuse. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health defines workplace violence as ‘an act or threat of violence on a spectrum that ranges from verbal abuse to physical and even lethal assault towards persons at work or on duty,'” a release from police stated.

The company where this shooting occurred is cooperating with the investigation. Detectives are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 24-48513.