On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Teen’s secret signal for help leads to hotel rescue and alleged predator arrest in Davis County

Mar 4, 2024, 11:06 PM | Updated: 11:07 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

BOUNTIFUL — A Davis County teen is home safe, and a man in jail after police believe the man traveled from California upon meeting the boy online, causing the 14-year-old to send a secret signal for help to his family.

That signal, plus some other steps the teen took, led police to a West Bountiful hotel room Sunday to make that rescue.

It also led to the arrest of 36-year-old Austin David Arnold, and the questioning of three other adult men.

“This individual traveled here with the intent to harm a child,” said Stephanie Dinsmore with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

At first, the parents reported the 14-year-old as a possible runaway, Dinsmore explained, when he didn’t return home Sunday evening.

Voicemail changed

But according to the affidavit of probable cause, the boy’s parents noticed he had changed his voicemail when they tried calling.

Dinsmore said that was a red flag for the family.

“This was something that the family had recently discussed as a possible safety tip in case something were to go wrong,” she said.

A couple hours later, a family member got another signal from the teen.

“The teen had shared their location with a family member, and that was obviously given to investigators immediately and the juvenile was located,” Dinsmore said.

The charging document explains that investigators found the teen with four adult men in a hotel room. They believe Arnold sexually abused the teen and had visited him before.

Plans to go to California

“Arnold stated that he had travelled to Utah around November or December of 2023, where he met up with the victim,” the charging document states. “Arnold admitted that he and the victim had discussed plans to go to California to stay with Arnold.”

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office questioned and released the three other adult men in the hotel room. Dinsmore said it’s possible there could be more charges in this case.

She urged all parents to require their kids share their location at all times, and to set up a code word.

“What we tell people in our Internet Safety Course is to have code words. And so this is something that you could text to a family member if you’re in a bad situation,” she said.

Dinsmore also said parents need to know every app their child is using, and to look through each app. She explained that some apps purposely appear to be a simple function like a calculator, when really, they are a place to store photos and messages undetected by parents.

“You have to stay on top of this,” she said. “You need to understand these new apps and technologies that are coming out every single day.”

She suggested that parents not allow their children to have their cell phones in their rooms with them at night, and to do random checks of messages.

It’s also important to have conversations around phone safety.

“They need to be things that you’re constantly talking and refreshing your children, that there are these predators. They will go to lengths that you cannot fathom,” Dinsmore said.

In this case, the teen is home safe while the alleged predator is in jail.

“Fortunately, this juvenile took a couple of steps that helped his family and investigators locate and safely bring them home,” Dinsmore said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

This weekend's Academy Awards show has boosted demand for many of its nominated films. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

The added cybersecurity risks of watching free streams of Oscar-nominated movies

This weekend's Academy Awards show has boosted demand for many of its nominated films. The continually increasing prices of streaming services – Apple, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix and others raised their costs last October – is pushing many folks to look for ways to watch these films for free. But cybersecurity experts warn searching for free streams can get way more costly.

35 minutes ago

Dusk on the last day of the 2024 legislative session at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Frida...

Daniel Woodruff

‘This is a disgrace’: Bitter fight over district attorney’s job performance marks end of Utah legislative session

The Utah legislative session ended on a fiery note as lawmakers approved a bill that critics say unfairly targets an elected official.

46 minutes ago

Members of the Stansbury Park community came together Saturday night to help a pair of stranded far...

Shelby Lofton

Stansbury Park store employees, locals rally together to help stranded farmers

The Tooele County community came to the rescue of a couple of strangers Saturday night.

4 hours ago

Utah State GOP Chair Robert Axson expects turnout to be north of 100,000 people statewide for Super...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Republicans ‘confident’ for caucus night Super Tuesday

Utahns are heading out Tuesday to cast their votes for who they want for President during Super Tuesday. 

4 hours ago

Eagle Mountain homes still cleaning up tumbleweeds, days after the windstorm covered homes....

Garna Mejia

Eagle Mountain residents are still digging themselves out of tumbleweeds

Eagle Mountain residents are still cleaning up thousands of tumbleweeds that blew on their doorsteps during the weekend storm.

4 hours ago

FILE - Utah's 2024 legislative session. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Opposition groups call for Gov. Cox to veto employee firearm bill for teachers, school staff

Opponents of HB119 are calling for Utah's Gov. Spencer Cox to veto.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Teen’s secret signal for help leads to hotel rescue and alleged predator arrest in Davis County