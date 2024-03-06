On the Site:
SUPER TUESDAY: Find your voting location here
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Church historian weighs in on historical acquisition of Kirtland Temple

Mar 5, 2024, 8:17 PM | Updated: 9:25 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Historian and host of the popular documentary series “History of the Saints,” Glenn Rawson said acquisition of dozens of historic sites, documents, and artifacts from Community of Christ, including the Kirtland Temple, is faith-affirming to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints worldwide.

“That’s our oldest temple artifact and it’s priceless to be able to go into that building and say it happened right there, it started right there,” said Rawson. “To be able to tell the full story and show them where the revelations like Section 137 (Doctrine and Covenants) came from, being able to show them where it actually happened will do as much to strengthen their testimony as any historical site that we have in the church, it’s priceless.”

On Tuesday, The Church announced the $192.5 million acquisition, that includes the Mansion House, the Nauvoo House, and the Red Brick Store where Joseph Smith maintained an office and claimed sacred endowments for church members were given. It is also where Smith organized the Relief Society in 1842.

The Church will also receive the original door of Liberty Jail.

“Can you imagine walking up with a group of young people or older tourists and standing before that door and saying it was behind this door where prophet Joseph was incarcerated for those months of 1838-1839, and it was behind these doors where the prophet was held prisoner and sections 121, 122, 123 were revealed?” Rawson said. “Just to be able to put your hand on that door and say Joseph touched that door and was right behind it, I can’t wait, I just can’t wait.”

Glenn Rawson talks with KSL News about the recent acquisition by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. (KSL News)

Glenn Rawson talks with KSL News about the recent acquisition by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. (KSL TV)

Other significant documents acquired from Community of Christ includes manuscripts, notes of an 1879 interview with Emma Smith, a document with the title of “Caractors” which “may contain sample inscriptions from the gold plates,” and the Bible used in the Joseph Smith Translation of the Bible.

“The book of Mormon is tangible proof to hold in a man’s hand that Joseph Smith was a prophet of God but right there next to that is the Joseph Smith translation of the Bible, it does the same thing as the Book of Mormon, that document does almost as much as the Book of Mormon to authenticate the prophet Joseph’s calling,” Rawson said. “As one scholar, Robert Matthews once said it, the Joseph Smith translation is the most correct of any Bible on earth and it reveals a greater Christ, a more perfect Christ, a more divine Christ, hence, I’m a student of the Joseph Smith translation, again, a priceless acquisition for the faith of the saints.”

When reflecting on the relationship between Community of Christ and the Church of Jesus Christ, Rawson said it’s one that’s been built over decades. He said he often works with the Community of Christ leadership and appreciates the love and respect they’ve shown to him and other members of the Church.

“They are my brothers, my sisters, my friends,” he said. “They’ve been good to us; we’ve been good to them, and I hope that with this acquisitions our relationship will continue into the future.”

Rawson said he can’t wait to visit the newly acquired historic sites under the stewardship of The Church, including the Kirtland Temple, which will reopen to visitors on March 25. He believes the sites are some of the most sacred in church history.

“To go into the mansion house in Nauvoo and talk about what happened there, to go into the homestead in Nauvoo and what happened there, testimonies will be strengthened, faith will be affirmed, people will weep, people will feel the spirt, they’ll be bonded to the prophet Joseph, they’ll be bonded to the Savior like very few other historic sites it the world,” Rawson said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

The Kirtland Temple was the first temple built by the Saints in the latter days. (The Church of Jes...

Eliza Pace

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints acquires the Kirtland Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it purchased the Kirtland Temple and several other historic buildings and artifacts from the Community of Christ for an agreed-upon amount. 

8 hours ago

Elder Mack Jared Chappell, a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Sa...

Mark Jones

Church missionary dies from unknown medical condition

A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died, according to the church.

2 days ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox speak at the Light the World Giving Machine launch in...

Eliza Pace

Over 600,000 people donated $10.4 million at Giving Machines in 2023

The famous Giving Machines, put on by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, received $10.4 million in donations in 2023.

4 days ago

President Stuart Adams speaks at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday. The Senate on Thu...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Clergy protections for child abuse reporting approved by Utah Legislature

The Utah Senate on Thursday approved HB432, which provides legal protection to clergy members who voluntarily report ongoing child abuse or neglect from confessions.

5 days ago

The stage of the Tabernacle Choir as they perform in Manila. (Dan Rascon, KSL News)...

Dan Rascon

Tabernacle Choir performs unforgettable concert in Manila

It was a night not to be forgotten in the Philippines as the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed  its first major concert before thousands of Filipinos at the Mall of Asia’s 9,000 set arena.

7 days ago

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is preparing to perform its last two concerts in the Philippi...

Dan Rascon

Tabernacle Choir prepares to perform at renowned Mall of Asia with Filipino press day

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is preparing to perform its last two concerts in the Philippines with a press day. Afterward, the choir will continue on with its world tour.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Church historian weighs in on historical acquisition of Kirtland Temple