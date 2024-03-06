On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Officers with the Department of Corrections arrest 4 people trying to sneak drugs into inmates

Mar 6, 2024, 12:27 PM | Updated: 2:21 pm

A woman visiting an inmate at the Utah State Correctional Facility was recently arrested after a ho...

A woman visiting an inmate at the Utah State Correctional Facility was recently arrested after a hole was cut into the plexiglass separating her and the inmate she was visiting. Drugs were allegedly passed to the inmate, Utah Department of Corrections officials said. (Utah Department of Corrections)

(Utah Department of Corrections)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Department of Corrections said Wednesday four people have been arrested recently for trying to sneak illegal drugs into inmates.

The UDC is now warning others not to bring contraband to its facilities.

According to a news release, the incidents happened over a eight-day period.

In one of the incidents, an inmate allegedly made a hole in the plexiglass barrier during a conversation with a visitor. The inmate, who has been identified as Kevin Zamora, was taken into custody by officers with the Law Enforcement Bureau. Diana Cruz-Rodriguez, 26, was also taken into custody and booked for investigation of possessing prohibited items in a correction facility; possession of a controlled substance and destruction to a jail.

“Those who bring drugs and other contraband to our facilities will be held accountable and we will prosecute,” said Mike Schoenfeld, director of the LEB, in the news release.

Other incidents

In a second incident, UDC officials said 44-year-old Chirine Touati was seen putting an illegal substance into a crayon box used by children during visits. Touati was also arrested for suspicion of being in possession of prohibited items in a correctional facility.

In a third incident, UDC officials said Anjeliatt Flores, 20, was also arrested on suspicion of possessing prohibited items in a correctional facility. Information on the fourth arrest was not provided, but the UDC said the incident is being screened for charges.

Due to new investigative techniques, Schoenfeld said officers have additional information on potential deliveries in the future.

Schoenfeld also acknowledged the presence of drugs in a correctional facility, and said that it is a safety issue.

“Some groups fight for control over distribution, and there can be retribution for those who incur drug debts,” the release stated. “There are also concerns that families with incarcerated loved ones can be threatened and extorted.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

The Utah Supreme Court ruled Thursday that officers were justified in entering the home of Alexande...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Officers were justified in entering home where 3 bodies were found in 2015, Utah Supreme Court says

The Utah Supreme Court recently decided evidence in a 2015 triple homicide case can be used.

1 hour ago

The rugby community across the country is rallying together for a Herriman High teen who broke his ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Rugby community supports Herriman teen after ‘freak’ field accident breaks neck

As players got pumped on the field Tuesday evening, practice for the Herriman High School Rugby varsity team wasn't just about playing.

15 hours ago

More than two dozen people packed a parole board hearing room on March 5, 2024, to support survivor...

Daniella Rivera, KSL-TV

Utah parole board reconsidering sex offender’s release after hearing from victims

In a packed parole hearing Monday, survivors urged Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole to keep a repeat sexual offender behind bars. The hearing followed reporting by the KSL Investigators about failures to notify victims that their perpetrators are up for parole and ongoing efforts to improve the system.

18 hours ago

FILE — A truck drives past stacks of shipping containers at the Port of Oakland on November 18, 2...

Associated Press

Illegally imported goose intestines hidden under rattlesnakes, federal authorities say

Six people have been arrested in New York on charges of illegally importing goose and duck intestines from China. Federal authorities said Tuesday that some of the items were hidden under packaged rattlesnakes

19 hours ago

Courtroom And Gavel...

Alexander Campbell

Hotel owner federally indicted after disregarding asbestos disposal regulations

After nearly four years following the July 2020 fire at the Broadway Hotel in Tooele, a the Murray hotel owner has been federally indicted.

19 hours ago

Mike Anderson

Farmer’s Grain Co-op demolition gets underway in Ogden

A -old landmark is coming down in Ogden to make way for an industrial complex.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Officers with the Department of Corrections arrest 4 people trying to sneak drugs into inmates