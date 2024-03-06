Officers with the Department of Corrections arrest 4 people trying to sneak drugs into inmates

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Department of Corrections said Wednesday four people have been arrested recently for trying to sneak illegal drugs into inmates.

The UDC is now warning others not to bring contraband to its facilities.

According to a news release, the incidents happened over a eight-day period.

In one of the incidents, an inmate allegedly made a hole in the plexiglass barrier during a conversation with a visitor. The inmate, who has been identified as Kevin Zamora, was taken into custody by officers with the Law Enforcement Bureau. Diana Cruz-Rodriguez, 26, was also taken into custody and booked for investigation of possessing prohibited items in a correction facility; possession of a controlled substance and destruction to a jail.

“Those who bring drugs and other contraband to our facilities will be held accountable and we will prosecute,” said Mike Schoenfeld, director of the LEB, in the news release.

Other incidents

In a second incident, UDC officials said 44-year-old Chirine Touati was seen putting an illegal substance into a crayon box used by children during visits. Touati was also arrested for suspicion of being in possession of prohibited items in a correctional facility.

In a third incident, UDC officials said Anjeliatt Flores, 20, was also arrested on suspicion of possessing prohibited items in a correctional facility. Information on the fourth arrest was not provided, but the UDC said the incident is being screened for charges.

Due to new investigative techniques, Schoenfeld said officers have additional information on potential deliveries in the future.

Schoenfeld also acknowledged the presence of drugs in a correctional facility, and said that it is a safety issue.

“Some groups fight for control over distribution, and there can be retribution for those who incur drug debts,” the release stated. “There are also concerns that families with incarcerated loved ones can be threatened and extorted.”