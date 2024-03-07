MURRAY — The owner of a Murray auto shop has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Muayad Kareem, 47, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of two counts of drugs distribution and for being a restricted person in possession of a firearm because of the drugs.

Kareem was arrested following a joint investigation between the DEA and Taylorsville police over the past several months. Investigators say Kareem was distributing “bath salts” and Oxycontin pills throughout Salt Lake County, both from his home in Sandy and from his business at 5 Speed Auto, 4516 S. Cherry Street, according to a police booking affidavit.

“Several controlled purchases of (bath salts) and … Oxycontin pills from (Kareem) were conducted from both (his) shop and his residence,” the affidavit states.

On Wednesday, investigators served search warrants at both locations. Prior to serving the warrants, investigators pulled over Kareem in his car shortly after he left his residence.

After he was pulled over, he was “found to be in possession of a prescription bottle with M30 Oxycontin pills and a large quantity of U.S. currency. The vehicle was searched and in the rear compartment was a laptop bag which contained a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver and a white substance packaged in three separate baggies which tested positive for (bath salt),” the affidavit states. “Unmarked prescription bottles with pills and large quantities of U.S. currency were located in (Kareem’s) shop.”

Investigators believe Kareem has been “distributing large quantities of dangerous narcotics throughout the county while in possession of a firearm, which constitutes a substantial danger to the community,” according to the affidavit.